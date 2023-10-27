The 2021-2022 triumph was voted by 63.29% of voters, second place for Max’s tricolor, with 23.64%

Whoever wins makes history. Snapshots of unforgettable moments that characterized the different winning cycles. At Milan, for example, there have been many of these. Like the 1987/88 season, the first of the Sacchi era, which brought a championship that paved the way for the international conquests of the following years. Or the 2010/2011 tricolour, the 18th in Rossoneri history, the one by Ibrahimovic, Pato and Robinho. But also the last one, 2021/22, arrived after a thriller season finale with Inter’s “suicide” in Bologna which paved the way for success for Stefano Pioli’s boys, who returned to the international spotlight after the Champions League semi-final last season.

the socios initiative

—

Socios.com, the digital fan token platform, wanted to launch a survey on its app for the rebranding of the Skybox at San Siro. Those three victories that led to the Scudetto were put to the vote – for the Rossoneri fans. To participate, all you had to do was use a single fan token and give your preference. 18% of the votes were collected and with 63.29% the theme of the 2021/22 scudetto won. In second place (23.64%) was 2010/11, finally 1987/88 with 13.08%. Soon the Socios Skybox will have as its image the AC Milan bus in Piazza Duomo with Florenzi lifting the trophy.