For Pink October, the month traditionally dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer, in Rome the Isola Tiberina-Gemelli Isola hospital, in collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino, has organized a photographic exhibition that aims to be an opportunity to promote awareness of the disease which will remain open until 30 October 2023. The exhibition portrays some women, many of whom were treated at the Isola Tiberina hospital, who have beaten breast cancer. Among the photos, some well-known faces stand out who wanted to testify with their experience the centrality of prevention and the importance of treatment for overcoming the disease and returning to a full life. (PHOTO GALLERY)

It is the story of many stories of women who have experienced the fight against cancer as an intimate journey. Each person who faces this disease has a unique story of courage, determination and resilience. These stories are intended to be inspiration for everyone. To achieve broader awareness-raising objectives, the exhibition, after the inauguration, will be moved and set up again inside the hospital, so as to allow it to be enjoyed by patients and visitors.

On the occasion of ‘Pink October’ “there will also be an ‘open day’ in the hospital’s Breast Unit every Friday in October from 8am to 3pm for all women and men with breast symptoms. November, the Pink Desk will resume on Fridays from 8 to 11.30. Further information will be available on the hospital website”, specifies the hospital in a note.

“The Isola Tiberina hospital has always paid a lot of attention to female pathologies, proposing prevention initiatives and programs that promote healthy lifestyles in various contexts, starting from the school environment up to the workplace. – states Daniele Piacentini, relegated administrator of the Isola Tiberina hospital – The centrality of the person and care needs are the prerequisite that led the Hospital to plan care paths, conceived as organizational contexts for the integration of disciplinary and professional skills involved in the diagnosis and treatment of certain clinical conditions”.

“The PI PP Portraits Exhibition is the story of a day of stories, the ones you never forget. It is the meeting with twenty women dressed in pink, the color of strength, resilience, courage. But it is also a tribute to the uniqueness of these people, to their dense humanity that emerges from the monochrome of the clothes and the background. It is the treasure of an intimate dialogue, of the priceless gift that they have given to me and not vice versa. I am deeply grateful and grateful to all those who took part in this project and who made it possible”, comments Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino Spa.