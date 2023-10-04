We have news for users of this app! This is an interesting compilation related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pikmin Bloom.

Pikmin Bloom

Specifically, it seems that the following tour has been detailed. The third Tour of the app, a series of events to enjoy walking through the most emblematic sites of the city, will take place in Kyoto (Okazaki area), Japan, on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Tour de Pikmin Bloom 2023: Kyoto (zona de Okazaki)

Kyoto Tour (Okazaki area) is a free event, and you will need to register in advance to participate in the draw. Participants will enjoy strolling along the canal with the fall foliage in the background. Let’s play Pikmin Bloom together!

Entries for the draw will be accepted until Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (Japan time). To learn more about the event and how to enter the giveaway, visit this page (available in English only).

What is the Pikmin Bloom Tour?

The Tour of this game is an event that consists of walking around with the Pikmin Bloom app and completing event-specific missions while discovering points of interest in the city. Let’s explore it all together as we visit special sites, enjoy nature and maybe even treat ourselves to a rest in a store, park or museum.

Have you tried it? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

Fuente.