The game is now available on Nintendo Switch, and now we are getting more content related to Pikmin 4. It looks like we have it at a bargain price!

Pikmin 4

As you can see below, the game is available at its all-time low price. Currently we can buy it for only €41.31, 12% less than its usual price. It looks like a flash offer, so it’s definitely a good opportunity to get the game. In addition, the physical edition of Pikmin 1 + 2 is also available at its minimum price: €37.18.

We remind you of the characteristics of the fourth installment:

The Pikmin return to undertake another great mission, these tiny beings, similar to plants, inhabit a mysterious planet. Make them grow, pluck them from the ground and give them orders as you walk alongside them in this new world. There are Pikmin of different sizes, shapes and colors! For example, red Pikmin don’t get hot when dealing with scorching obstacles; Blue Pikmin are born swimmers; and the recently discovered icy Pikmin are capable of freezing enemies and certain obstacles in Pikmin 4. A single Pikmin is small and vulnerable, but when several come together they can handle anything you throw at them! Take advantage of their prodigious strength and your strategic skills to overcome anything that stands in your way as you explore this strange and unknown planet. Ochin, the space dog, will also lend a paw during the adventure. This loyal companion is capable of smashing obstacles, carrying heavy objects, and carrying Pikmin on his back. Together, there will be nothing that will stop you!

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

