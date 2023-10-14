PIgozzi: “There is an urgent need for reputational positioning strategies and authoritative content”

The key word is authority. Consistency, coherence, commitment and collaboration are the accompanying ingredients. These are the elements necessary to overcome the transition situation that institutional communication is going through. In the latest issue of the authoritative The Corporate Communication Magazine, Lorenza Pigozzi, Group Communication Director of Fincantieri, outlines the state of the art in the world of institutional communication. First of all, Pigozzi writes, there is an urgent need for reputational positioning strategies and authoritative content, in an era in which clickbait and digital consensus machines have highlighted all their limits in terms of reputational impact.

The most desired result, the objective to aim for in order to reach and orient different audiences, without making any secret of it, is authoritativeness, being credible not only in theory but also in substance. It can be said, with a play on words, that an authority is perceived as such if he communicates with coherence and authority. And, on this point, there is still a long way to go.

The Edelman Trust Barometer, which studies the trend in the relationship of trust between citizens and government, business, media and non-governmental organizations, sees corporate communication as the “institution” that has obtained the highest score, based on the trust indicator. In fact, first place, reaching 57 points (+12 points compared to 2013), goes to business. In second place are non-governmental organizations with a score of 49 (against 54 several years ago), the media and government reach 47 (vs. 50) and 46 (vs. 49) respectively.

From barometer analyzes to journalistic information, the result does not change. In fact – underlines Lorenza Pigozzi – on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of SkyTG24 in Italy an analysis was carried out which shows that the news that strikes the most after the current news (53%) are those on the economy (11%) and not those of national politics (9%). The data is also emblematic of a need to communicate differently so that even the best assumptions are perceived correctly.

If we look at a virtuous and growing example, corporate communication in recent years is leading the way. 25 years have passed since the birth of Google and the communication activity has changed radically, launching non-existent brands which in just a few years have become points of reference in many product sectors, managing to ride the progress and evolution.

A model which, even in political communication with the necessary declinations of the sector, can and must be replicated.



Subscribe to the newsletter