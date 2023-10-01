Ski lifts, spas, cabins and huts dot the landscape shaped decades ago. But glaciers are also one of the first and most visible victims of human-caused climate change.

As these glaciers shrink year after year, the future of mountain ecosystems and the people who enjoy them will look starkly different.

Glaciers — centuries of compacted snow and ice — are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Swiss glaciers have lost 10 percent of their volume since 2021, and some glaciers are expected to disappear completely in the next few years.

At the Frigerwerner Glacier in Austria, melting meant that the glacier split in two and cavitated as warm air flowed across the base of the glacier, exacerbating the melting.

The Geiskarwerner, another glacier that forms part of a ski resort, is only connected to the rest of the snow and ice by parts of the glacier that have been preserved during the summer with protective covers to protect them from the sun.

But the losses go beyond the shorter ski season and the mass of the glaciers.

The rate of glacier loss could tell the world more about the state of the climate globally, and how inevitable and necessary it is to limit human-caused global warming, said Andrea Fischer, a glaciologist at the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

“The loss of glaciers is not the most dangerous thing about climate change,” Fisher added. “The most dangerous thing about climate change is its impact on ecosystems, on natural hazards, and these processes are much harder to see. Glaciers are just teaching us.” How we see climate change.

From a vantage point above the mountains in a light aircraft, the changing landscape is clear. The glaciers are becoming noticeably smaller, and bare rock is falling into place.

Much of the melting has already stopped, so even immediate and drastic cuts in global-warming emissions will not save glaciers from disappearing or shrinking in the near term.

In this context, Fisher said that while the scale of melting glaciers can create awareness and concern about climate, “just caring does not change anything.”

She instead urged that concern be channeled into a “positive attitude towards designing a new future”, where global warming can be successfully curbed to halt the most damaging impacts of climate change.