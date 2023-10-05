The Pick’em, realized by AWSreturns to action for the 2023 World Cup, making it available to the players new challenges thanks to the addition of the Swiss format, and richer rewards. Rely on your eSports knowledge and intuition to predict team wins and losses, accumulate points, and climb the global leaderboard to the top. And to make the competition even more intense, Team up with friends using custom leaderboards. Plus, don’t miss the Celebrity Leaderboard, where you can compare your predictions with those of the most famous faces in the world of League of Legends and beyond. You can follow the matches on the official website here.

The Crystal Ball is back and bigger than ever with fun ways to earn points and rewards. This year’s Crystal Ball will challenge you to delve deeper into the Worlds meta, pushing you to test the limits of your divination abilities. Details below:

Get started now: 20 World Cup Prediction Questions are available starting October 4. You can make your choices until the World Cup begins. You will have time to confirm your selections for the Crystal Ball until 9.15pm CEST (9.15pm in Italy) on October 10th, the start time of the first match of the qualifying phase.

Decide your destiny: Confirm your choices before the time runs out. Relying on Money it will not let you recover the missing Crystal Balls. Read on for more information on the Coin, which could be your salvation… or your downfall.

Collect the rewards: Come back later the World Cup final to see your score and get rewards based on your results. The Crystal Ball offers an additional way to obtain rewards, since these, like the points to which they are connected, are separate from traditional Pick’em.

Continue to follow us for more information.

What do you think?

Share on

Mariano De Martino 5 October 2023