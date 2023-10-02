Stock market, Europe opens on a positive note. Milan +0.29%

The main European stock markets open the session on a positive note. In the first minutes of exchanges Piazza Affari recorded at +0.29% at 28,317 points, Frankfurt advances by 0.22%, Paris marks +0.35% e London +0.09%. On the square Asianin Tokyo the Nikkei 225 ends trading leaving 0.21% on the ground at 31,793 points.

Government bonds: BTP-Bund spread down to 192 points

The spread between Italian BTPs and Bunds opens lower at 192 basis points compared to last Friday’s close at 194 points. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond stands at 4.78%.

Piazza Affari restarts positively in the week after the “maneuver”

Futures on Piazza Affari are positive: it would be the third consecutive rise after the drafts that began to circulate regarding the Budget Law. It means that the investors see opportunities on the stock market because a complex season will open for Italyas Minister Giancarlo himself declared Giorgetti.

It is a sort of openness of trust (and hope of achievement). But if the executive’s moves are not convincing, a new season of turbulence on the markets would begin. It should also be read from this perspective run in the spread which, despite the positive days, remained steadily above 190, with the 10-year yield “flirting” dangerously with 5%. The room for maneuver is now exhausted and the cost of refinancing the public debt risks being a real burden for Italy.

