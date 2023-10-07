Giorgia Meloni. Milan, Piazza Affari

The data on US employment causes the stock markets to fluctuate, while Banco Bpm shines in Milan. Sink Tim. Spread at 199 points

Closing higher for Business Square in a volatile session. The Ftse Mib closes up by 1.16% to 27,810 points with the price list on a roller coaster after the publication of the data on US employment which in September doubled compared to estimates, fueling fears that the Fed monetary tightening continue. Banking companies shine with Banco Bpm at +3.46%, Bper Banca +3%, Mps +2.88%, Unicredit +2.86%. Among the blue chips, Tim is down (-5.89%) after yesterday’s meeting between Vivendi and the Mef on the unbundling of the network, while Campari is also down -1.43%, Prysmian -1.16% and Leaonardo -1 .07%. The spread closes at 199 points. In the same vein European stock exchanges which close on the rise: the Dax of Frankfurt at +1.09% with 15,234.15, the Cac 40 of Paris at +0.88% with 7,060.15 while the FTSE 100 of London at +0.56% with 7,493.43 Subscribe to the newsletter