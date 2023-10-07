Oscar Piastri takes his first victory in Formula 1 by winning the Sprint Race of the Doha GP with McLaren, while Max Verstappen is world champion for the third time with Red Bull, taking second place. The Australian, just like the Dutchman, got the tire choice right: Oscar chose the medium compound, getting the option right. Starting from pole, Oscar felt threatened by a monstrous start from Carlo Sainz who challenged the McLaren at the first corner, taking advantage of the soft tyre. Then the Spaniard broke up and George Russell overtook him to take second place. Carlos also defended himself harshly against the return of Charles Leclerc who had the red like him. It seemed like it was the right choice because a 19-lap race was neutralized by three safety cars (exits of Liam Lawson on cold tires on the first lap; of Logan Sargeant who did everything alone and then of Esteban Ocon who closed with Nico Hulkenberg’s Alpine and Haas ended up in a sandwich as Sergio Perez’s Red Bull was on the outside: three out, all retired!), but it was an illusion.

Oscar Piastri won the Sprint Race after taking pole with McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Russell had the illusion of taking the lead with the Mercedes, but then his tires dropped dramatically and Piastri regained the lead and took the lead. Max Verstappen, who started fifth, easily finished behind the leading McLaren: the Dutchman understood that the Australian’s MCL60 was fast and didn’t push it, despite setting the fastest lap on lap 18 in 1’25″604. Verstappen becomes world champion for the third time in a row demonstrating an embarrassing superiority and maturity. Max is so used to being a vacuum that he didn’t even rejoice for the result achieved on Saturday. The orange man is quickly climbing among the most greats in the history of world motoring.

The Sprint podium was completed by third place for Lando Norris who, after a disastrous start which saw him close the first lap in sixth place, climbed back onto the podium by overtaking Russell’s Mercedes. McLaren showed the most balanced car in Lusail, while Lando did not collect, due to yet another mistake, what he would have deserved. The Papaya single-seaters will start sixth (Piastri) and tenth (Norris) tomorrow due to penalties imposed due to track limits. It’s a shame because the Red Bull didn’t look like the usual RB19, so much so that Oscar managed to control the return of the champion. Sin…

Mercedes gains four points on Ferrari in the battle for second place in the Constructors’ championship: Russell fourth, followed by Lewis Hamilton who followed his teammate after starting only 12th. If George had chosen the red ones, Lewsi had opted for the yellow ones. The fact is that the two black arrows finished ahead of the red ones who literally collapsed in performance. Carlos Sainz finished sixth ahead of Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard lost beer before the Monegasque and favored Hamilton’s return, while he could have let Charles pass. In Maranello they didn’t find a good balance on the red and took the risk of using the softer compound which didn’t pay off. Leclerc has come under investigation for track limits (like Lance Stroll) and could pay a five-second penalty.

The last in points is Alex Albon with Williams ahead of Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly with Alpine.