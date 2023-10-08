After the victory in yesterday’s sprint race, a good result also arrived in Sunday’s race for Oscar Piastri, who finished in second place less than five seconds away. After the first podium of his career achieved just two weeks ago in Suzuka, the Australian repeated it this weekend too, achieving his best placing in a Grand Prix.

After the elimination of the time in qualifying due to exceeding the limits of the track, the McLaren driver was forced to start from the sixth spot on the starting grid, with a race that promised to be a comeback to try to beat the two Mercedes and aim for the podium. However, the contact between the two Stella cars, which then also generated confusion in the middle of the group, allowed Piastri to find a hole in which to fit inside to climb up the rankings to second place.

In the space of a few metres, the Australian thus found himself from sixth place, with the aim of having to overtake the two W14s, to a second position in which he could dictate the pace to achieve the second podium of the weekend. From that moment on, the team followed the pre-established plan respecting the sequence and the various windows in which to make the stops, also following the indications provided by the FIA ​​and Pirelli in the pre-race.

By anticipating the stops given the choice to start with the most used sets, at each pit stop Piastri was able to recover something compared to the race leader, until he found himself in the situation in which in the last stint Max was not really able to exploit the new average, which then ensured that the gap remained within five seconds.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Beyond the strategic situations, McLaren still proved to be particularly fast and consistent, outpacing the only surviving Ferrari by more than thirty seconds. Furthermore, the double podium allowed Aston Martin to close the gap in the constructors’ standings to less than fifteen points, with the possibility of overtaking next weekend.

“I’m very, very happy, obviously. The first corner was nice. It was definitely in the plan before the race,” explained Piastri referring to how he managed to move up the rankings after the start.

“But yes, a very impressive pace. Definitely the hardest race of my life.”

With just 18 laps per stint, the drivers pushed by reducing the tire management that would be seen with a race with fewer pit stops. This also put the pilots in a position of having to always maintain high concentration, which added to the physical fatigue due to the great heat and high humidity: “It was hot. I also believe that, as Lando said, with the three stops we went practically flat out. It was 57 qualifying laps, which I feel like I did well. Yes, it was a good race. A really good race. I’m glad that all the tires had no problems. It was good. Obviously I’m also happy to bring home another trophy,” added the McLaren standard bearer.

Read also: