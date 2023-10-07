McLaren recovers what it lost in yesterday’s qualifying: Oscar Piastri scores pole position at the conclusion of the Sprint Shootout of the Qatar GP, after the FIA ​​decided to tighten the radius of some corners by 80 cm to prevent the tires from arrive on the pyramid-shaped external part of the curbs.

The drivers had an extraordinary 10-minute session before the timed session, precisely to give the drivers the opportunity to become familiar with the new track design. Oscar Piastri had no problems and with 1’24″454 he got the first pole start in F1 of his career, confirming his enormous talent. The Australian managed to precede Lando Norris by just 82 thousandths, giving him a front row to McLaren: to find another one you have to go back to 2012!

Max Verstappen is third: the world champion saw his 1’25″543 erased, but even with that performance he would not have gone beyond third place. The Dutchman tried to save a train of averages in Q2, because the train of yellows could be good in the race if the FIA ​​were to impose a race with three pit stops tomorrow. Max didn’t seem too worried about not being on the front row: George Russell will start this evening with the Mercedes. The Englishman pays almost three tenths and doesn’t seem capable of having the pace to annoy the top three.

Let’s not talk about the two Ferraris in serious difficulty with the SF-23: the drivers are forced to do two laps in an attempt to bring the tires up to temperature and, in particular, Charles Leclerc is found to be fouled, adding small errors that lead him to overtake the limits of the track, having the times taken away. Carlos Sainz is fifth and precedes the Monegasque by 92 thousandths, but his reds are seven tenths away: an eternity.

In fact, Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas comes out a bit surprisingly at a tenth of the mark. The German is a master at inventing a flying lap, but Nico’s performance highlights that in Maranello they made a mistake in defining the SF-23. Sergio Perez is ninth with Red Bull: the Mexican had set a good time, but he saw it taken away due to a wide lap in turn 4.

Esteban Ocon closes the top 10: the Frenchman from Alpine didn’t ride because he didn’t have a set of new softs. Evidently in the Enstone team he hadn’t expected to climb into Q3: let’s give credit to Esteban.

Lewis Hamilton does not make it into Q3: the seven-time world champion had two laps canceled due to track limits and so the Englishman found himself in 12th place with the black arrow, while Russell had placed it in second position in the session . A nice blow to Mercedes’ ambitions in the Sprint race. The one who complains is Pierre Gasly, 11th with the Alpine: the Frenchman finished a tenth behind his teammate, a sign that the Frenchmen have reached the limit of the car, the most open in the bodywork to ensure the cooling air necessary for the power Renault unit.

Liam Lawson ended up in 14th place for a time that was cancelled: the New Zealander apologized via radio to the Faenza team because he was constantly in the Top 10, but the blond boy did his part honorably. The two Alfa Romeos were content to enter Q2: Valtteri Bottas achieved a 13th place, while Guanyu Zhou did not go beyond 15th position.

Lance Stroll with Aston Martin does not pass Q1: yesterday the Canadian had some disjointed reactions once in the pits, as if his failure depended on the team and not on him. Today, however, the timely confirmation of his crisis arrived: Stroll finished 16th, leaving over nine tenths to his teammate. The red alarm went off in the Silverstone team.

Alexander Albon (Williams) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) saw their best time canceled in the last run of the first round due to track limits and dropped to 17th and 18th place respectively. Kevin Magnussen also didn’t find the right pace on this track in difficulty with the VF-23: the Dane paid more than a second from his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg. Anomalous as well as unusual. Logan Sargeant was not given a valid time: the Williams American accumulated track limits, as if he had not capitalized on the new track design, given that two corners were narrowed by 80 cm.