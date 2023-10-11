Piaggio, a fake takeover bid blocked. The German company based in Pontedera has become suspicious…

The case of the fake takeover bid for Piaggiointervenes Consob and blocks it because it is detained abusive. The extravagant initiative of a group interested in the shares of the company Vespa led the body that supervises activities on the stock exchange to intervene. On the Internet – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – a text is circulating in Italian and English that violates the calendar. It’s old “September 31, 2023” and it’s aimed at shareholders of Piaggio offering of pay 3.5 euros per share (against latest stock market prices of around 3 euros) in a supposed takeover bid which Consob urgently blocked considering it abusive. Needless to say the Vespa company knows nothing about it much less did he know anything about it Consob to which no document was presented of the offer, as provided for by article 102 of the Consolidated Law on Finance.

“Consob – we read in a press release from the Market Authority – ordered the temporary cessation for a period of thirty days, pursuant to art. 187-octies, paragraph 6, letter. a), of the Legislative Decree. n. 58/1998, of the public purchase offer for the ordinary shares of Piaggio & CSpA promoted by JSC Handel Group Sas. also through the web pages and social channels of Linkedin, attributable to Mr. Pierluigi Di Cieri, the illicit contents present within them and in particular the document in “.pdf” format published therein entitled “Letter of Offer to Piaggio & Co. SpA” as constitute a means of promoting abusive activity”.

Read also: The IMF cuts growth estimates for Italy. Risk of cuts during operation

Read also: Gianluca Vacchi’s holding company suffers: 20 million to cover the loss

JSC Handel Gruppe, despite calling itself incorrect in German international financial services companyindicates as slegal headquarters in Buti, a municipality in the Pisan area, a dozen kilometers from Pontedera, where – continues Il Sole – Piaggio has its headquarters. In the offer letter JSC proposes to acquire a controlling share of Piaggio, a condition that would be unachievable without the participation of Immsi – a listed company owned by the Colaninno family – which has more than 50% in its portfolio. The conditions are also all extravagant. There is talk of an offer price of 3.5 euros which would represent a “20% premium on the closing price to October 31, 2023″: you need to have a crystal ball to know the stock market prices twenty days in advance. The shares should be owned on October 31st, but the takeover bid would end on November 30th: the meaning of it is not clear.

Subscribe to the newsletter