Five goals and two assists in 8 games, the last change being the protagonist: the 22-year-old from Bolzano (on loan from Napoli) who conquered Avellino

If teammates and fans start nicknamed you “the hurricane”, there must be a serious reason. Lorenzo Sgarbi furiously demolished the hierarchies of Avellino’s (super) attack, where – nothing untoward, considering the others, Gori, Patierno and Marconi – he had started from the last wheel of the wagon. Today, however, the world has been turned upside down. Five goals (and two assists) in eight matches between the cup and the championship, so many as to have brought into force – thanks to Patierno’s injury – a rule: Sgarbi plays, the others compete for a shirt alongside him (and Marconi, so , he often ended up on the bench). Not bad for Lorenzo da Bolzano, 22 years old and a career – including youth – in which the seasonal turnover has never reached double figures. His qualities are evidently different, however much appreciated since he was a boy who ended up in the sights of Napoli’s scouting team. A former collaborator from his time at Carpi reported it to Cristiano Giuntoli in the summer of 2017, suggesting that he go and find him in the U16 of Sudtirol (where he had arrived after his career with Virtus Don Bosco). And the South Tyrolean club, in the official press releases of the time, described him like this: “His growth in height and his technical maturation, during his youth career, led him to transform from an attacking midfielder/attacking midfielder into a striker”. In reality, apart from the 189 centimeters that would suggest he was a classic first striker – basically, he was still used in that role – Sgarbi immediately demonstrated that he knew how to move across the entire offensive range. In blue he moved from the U17s to the Primavera, also experiencing the summer retreat with the grown-ups under the watchful eye of Carlo Ancelotti.