According to several reports, large retail chains are preparing to abandon the physical format in movies, music and video games. Whether we like it or not, the industry is moving fully to digital format and, it seems, Walmart will follow this trend, at least with Xbox games.

Josh Fairhurst, executive manager of Limited Run Games, recently stated that it is a matter of time before the multinational stops offering physical Xbox games in its United States branches. On the other hand, he gave a forecast that was not liked by players who still love physical games.

Physical Xbox games could disappear from some stores

Physical Xbox games could disappear from Walmart

In recent days, various sources reported that Best Buy is preparing to stop selling movies, series and other multimedia content in physical format. Fairhurst assures that Walmart will join this trend and will stop offering physical Xbox games in the future.

The manager worried some players with his statements, as he assured that this trend will continue and will get bigger in 2024. From his perspective, this will only make the physical game sections smaller and smaller.

“I expect this trend to continue into 2024. I’ve heard rumors that Walmart is retiring physical Xbox games soon, and I have to imagine there will be more cuts to the physical gaming sections as we head into next year.” Fairhurst said.

Given this, players speculate that the time will come when stores will only sell consoles and cards with digital games or access to subscription services. While nothing was mentioned about it, fans fear that something similar will happen in the future with PlayStation and Nintendo.

Now, it is important to mention that Walmart has not confirmed its plans to abandon the physical distribution of certain products, such as video games and movies. Despite this, reports assure that various companies will begin to apply this measure in the United States starting in 2024.

