On September 29, the new installment of the EA Sports saga was released, which from this year was renamed EA Sports FC. A launch that, in addition to being involved in some controversy due to the reactions of its Ultimate Team teams confirmed by male and female players, has now attracted attention for its physical sales, which have decreased by 30% compared to FIFA 23.

And in case you still didn’t know, we tell you that the most notable change in EA Sport FC 24 compared to previous installments is the inclusion of women in its Ultimate Team mode, allowing mixed teams. This, as I said, has generated quite a bit of controversy since many fans and streamers of the game have reacted angrily when they opened envelopes and saw that they got female players instead of male players, being labeled as sexist.

You can read: They describe the reaction of streamers to the appearance of women in EA Sports FC 24 envelopes as sexist “they feel classic masculinity is threatened”

Regarding its sales in physical format, Chris Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, indicates that in the United Kingdom, this first game in the newly renamed football series has had this 30% drop in physical format sales compared to FIFA 23, which according to Dring himself, was expected by EA. This is because the company anticipated a short-term impact, as a result of its rebranding from FIFA to EA Sports FC, whose name has been present in video games for more than 25 years and which it has left aside after ending its contract. with the International Football Federation.

But also, some suggest that this is probably due to this mixed pack controversy, since Ultimate Team is the main mode that attracts players of the saga, who may care more about that than the name change and therefore, They have not gone to stores since the first days of launch, as they did with FIFA 23.

(FUENTE)