Physical or digital? Guess what, there isn’t an answer to the question posed in this editorial, but rather the release of Alan Wake 2which as you well know is currently available exclusively in digital format (and who knows if a retail version will also be distributed in the future) is a perfect starting point to take the leap and try to analyze one of the questions that has been the most debated in recent years , which had a greater focus in 2020, with the arrival of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

CLOSED AT HOME, NETFLIX, PIZZA AND DIGITAL

Even more than Alan Wake, 2020 saw the release of two extremely important games: Final Fantasy VII Remake e The Last of Us Parte 2.

It wasn’t an easy time for the players

I remember as if it were yesterday one of the problems feared by publishers and developers themselves, namely the possibility that the distribution of games could find a spanner in the works, that of availability, which is why so many users were already locked in their homes and unable to go out due to government regulations that prohibited unnecessary travel. And as much as we could pray to all the saints in heaven in explaining to law enforcement that going out to get that game from our local retailer was truly a matter of life and death, it wasn’t worth getting a fine for unjustified stupidity.



The digital market had a crazy surge in 2020, also finding a solid compromise in the unshakable faithful of the physical editions, with digital purchases of games necessarily, but as soon as possible they would have bought the physical copy immediately. Many then hypothesized that digital sales would increase due to the unprecedented global situation, but to date, the sales data seem to confirm this trend, with the two solutions running in parallel, without ever surpassing each other, with a public that seems to adopt both solutions, without any problems whatsoever.

PURE COLLECTORS, BETWEEN PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL

I am a former collector of Pokémon cards and I immediately put my hand forward by saying that I have not turned my back by adhering to the dark side of digital, but rather finding myself in a situation where I happen to have to play and review games, these are distributed to me through codes that redemption, therefore game X or Y, whether on PC or console, is always in digital format.

Collecting on the console front has given me little satisfaction despite having tried

I won’t deny that at the beginning this aspect was a bit difficult for me. I tended to collect items where I would resell them for double the price one day and I still have original games in perfect PlayStation cases that I treasure. Having said that, however, I am not a collector as far as the videogame sector is concerned, because apart from the preservation of a game, the packaging or the case, or simply a console, I find the possibility of starting it extremely difficult or niche. game X on console Y. Just to give an example, almost as if it were a divine sign, when I got the PlayStation 5 on day one, the previous PS4 finally stopped working just a month later. Something crazy, unexpected and totally beyond all expectations. If a saint had come down to give me five good numbers to play the Lotto I would never have believed or listened to him, let alone believing that after years of faithful service, my PS4 would have died right next to its bigger sister.



In 2010 I tried to resurrect the NES that my father bought me when I was little. Nothing. The last time I put it away, a handful of years before, it worked, even the Kirby’s Adventure cartridge showed clear signs of sight, then nothing. On the other hand, however, a little dented, with parts of the screen glass that continue to come off, the first Game Boy, blue brick, still works, with that red light that every now and then seems ready to go off definitively, but it still holds up.

dented with parts of the screen glass that keep falling off, my first Game Boy, blue brick, still works

In short, collecting on the console front has given me little satisfaction despite having tried, leading me not to focus too much on this activity. PSX, PS2, the first Xbox, the SEGA Saturn, all irremediably no longer working after I had placed them with great love in their boxes and exhumed them years later. Enough. With the Pokémon cards, however, I got a great deal, sold them all and made more than 3000 euros.

A TOUGH CHOICE

I envy all those people who have cellars, shelves, entire rooms full of boxes, games, consoles. A reality that I would have liked to make mine, but at least in the videogame context I can’t make it mine, at least in part, because the beauty of having something in your hands, depending on the material pragmatism of each of us, is extremely priceless. I’m one of those who, when he buys a new book, removes the plastic (if present) and starts leafing through the pages to smell it and I also do the same when I buy a game: I touch it, I open it and I smell the blu-ray released from a mix of industry and chemistry. I would never have thought of quoting Vittorio Sgarbi in an article on TGMbut the relationship I have with these objects, books, blu-ray films and video games themselves is highly erotic and if we have to talk about art in all this, the erotic or otherwise relationship we have with these objects is the tangible representation of the the art of the medium.

The other side of the coin is mostly represented by those lazy and poorly contextualized criticisms that see the public dedicated to digital purchasing as couch potatoes, of a generation born of videos on YouTube and TikTok, who have everything in the palm of their hand with smartphones, Netflix and food which comes directly to our door. Talk about how “it was better before” evokes the little boomer that is in all of us and that inevitably emerges in situations like this. But after having made a similar overview, where a satisfactory conclusion can be found?

SO?

As mentioned at the beginning, a solution to this question, what is better between one or the other, is really difficult to find definitively; simply because these choices are like the classic Italian dilemma: pasta or pizza this evening? We have visual tastes and taste buds that respond differently and as such, the physical and digital formats they are two dishes that present pros and cons in a balanced and distinct way.

two dishes with balanced and distinct pros and cons

However, the mistake that I often see is how people think – mistakenly – that their position can be the one kissed by the light, while everything else is wrong. The public as such grows, changes, approaches it in an absolutely different context from that of 20 or 30 years ago.



A teenager who faces the world of video games today will necessarily find the digital proposal faster and smarter, but as often happens, it is time that will then help the public mature and then bring it to a taste in approaching this or other passion. You will then agree that in this space we also find discussions on the real problem of this industry, namely the preservation of old games.

A teenager who faces the world of video games today will inevitably find the digital proposal faster and smarter

Where backwards compatibility isn’t a 100% exact science, as mentioned before, is in the NES games featured. Unless you have a working Nintendo console, They remain beautiful cartridges to look at, suddenly turning into simple collector’s items. And I gloss over the official methods.



So let’s talk about it, let’s discuss it, without having to point fingers, say what is right and what is not, with the awareness that this “diatribe” will probably never end, and it may be helpful to know the general feedback of the world that takes advantage of this and that to also lead publishers and developers to behave accordingly. Let’s grow together in this period of strong changes, let’s exchange opinions and experiences to find a common point. We can do it. We’ve always done it, in particular PC gamers who now live perpetually in the digital world without tearing their hair out anymore.

