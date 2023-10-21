An interesting announcement related to Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden for modern consoles, including Nintendo Switch. Remember that they have been launched in the past January 19, 2023.

Now we have been able to know the release in physical format of these premieres. Limited Run Games already detailed Persona 3 Portable and now it’s up to 4 Golden.

Limited Run Games plans to launch physical editions standard game with pre-orders open from October 27, 2023 for $34.99 USD. They are also offering a Grimoire Edition for $69.99 USD, which will include extras like a Persona 4 Golden slipcover, a Grimoire book case, and a SteelBook. Additionally, there will be a Midnight Channel Edition for $199.99 USD with a host of collectibles, including a Midnight Channel lenticular box set, official soundtrack, and more.

We also remind you the characteristics of these Persona releases for Switch:

These versions include HD graphics We can also choose difficulty from the beginning They have a Quick Save function to save at any time through the menu Persona 4 Golden will also include an Album mode, accessible through the protagonist’s room, which will allow Players watch previous scenes and choose different answers. Each game costs 1,980 yen in Japan, which is about $19.99 in the West

