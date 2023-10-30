Just physical buttons in a Tesla. Then they are simply perfect cars!

If there is one huge disadvantage to modern cars is that they are all – to a greater or lesser extent – ​​following Tesla when it comes to minimalist interior design. Or better said, a minimum of interior buttons. BMW applied the first major revolution with the 7 Series (E65) in 2002, but the Tesla Model S in 2013 went one step further.

After that it only got worse. We have now even reached the point where there are no stalks behind the steering wheel to indicate direction. Everything is done via the screen or the last buttons on the steering wheel.

Physical buttons in a Tesla

A gentleman in China with a Tesla Model X thought it was a bit too much. Instead of doing what we all do on the internet (complaining and if that doesn’t work, complaining harder), this man really did something about it. He came up with a row of physical buttons for his Tesla!

It is a row of buttons that are mounted below the screen. Once in position, it doesn’t look very much like it doesn’t belong there. Is not it great? Some buttons are there to operate something directly, other buttons are there to go to a submenu as a kind of shortcut.

Generic or not?

Where the ‘thing’ came from, I have no idea. It seems like a generic product that just happens to ‘fit’. But given our poor Chinese, it could also be that the person in question showed enormous dedication and was able to make this.

Well, then the question remains: should you want to prevent progress? The internet with Fansla’s and EVangelists was all about urine. The omission of physical buttons is EXACTLY progress, in their eyes.

That’s all well and good, but not everything Elon Musk does is to make your life better. The shareholders want a bit of ROI (return on investment) and omitting physical buttons is simply cheaper, both for development and production.

