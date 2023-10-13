In some Arab countries, large demonstrations were organized in support of the Palestinian people and against the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip. In Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, tens of thousands of people demonstrated waving Palestinian flags, chanting anti-Israeli slogans and burning Israeli flags. There were also extensive demonstrations in Beirut, Lebanon, in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, and in Tunis and Istanbul, in Tunisia and Turkey as well as in the capitals of several Asian countries with an Islamic majority such as Pakistan, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur, among others.

In Jordan, where many Palestinians live, hundreds of people demonstrating in favor of the Palestinian people tried to reach the border with the West Bank, and were dispersed with tear gas by local police. In Jordan, as in other Arab countries, the Palestinian cause still gathers much support, although in recent years some governments have progressively normalized their diplomatic relations with Israel (United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain), through the Abraham Accords. The agreements themselves were met with several protests when they were signed.

In recent days there have also been widespread demonstrations in favor of the Palestinian cause in several Western capitals, such as New York, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris, France, where the government banned them on Thursday. There were also widespread pro-Israel demonstrations.

