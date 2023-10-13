On Friday afternoon, many people began fleeing from areas north of the Gaza Strip to the south, after the Israeli government called for the evacuation of all Palestinians in the area. Most of them left on foot, also because fuel ran out of fuel in the Strip due to the siege imposed by Israel, others left by car or crowded into the back of trucks and vans. In recent hours, many photos have begun to circulate of people loaded with luggage and running away as best they can, including a family with children sitting on the hood and roof of the car. Most of the photos come from the city of Gaza, the largest and most important in the Strip.

The Israeli evacuation order concerns a total of 1.1 million people (almost half of the entire population of the Strip): an operation that the United Nations claims is not feasible “without devastating humanitarian consequences”. For now it is not clear how many people have left or are doing so, but both the New York Times and al Jazeera, who sent reporters to the scene, say that thousands of people are on the move, on foot or in cars: they would still be many fewer than those who populate the area and who should leave for Israel.

In the New York Times, journalist Raja Abdulrahim writes that there is “panic and confusion” among the people fleeing, and that many fear that this could be a second “Nakba”, the name with which Palestinians remember the mass displacement permanent that occurred in 1948, when more than 700 thousand Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes in the territory that is now Israel.

The army did not specify the reason for the evacuation request, but the most likely hypothesis is that it is the premise for the land invasion of the Strip in response to the Hamas attack last Saturday, in which more than 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers, an exceptional number. Hamas in the meantime has given the inhabitants of the area the opposite advice, that is, not to leave their homes.