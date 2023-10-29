On Saturday, in many large cities in various countries around the world, hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations in support of the population of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian cause. The protests were organized after the Israeli army intensified bombing and fighting in the Gaza Strip over the last week with significant consequences for the population left with limited supplies of food and water. More than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Strip, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

One of the most attended demonstrations was held in London, in the United Kingdom: according to the police, between 50 thousand and 70 thousand people gathered, while the organizers speak of 500 thousand participants. Aerial footage shows thousands of people marching in the streets of the English capital, almost completely filling the wide Westminster Bridge: the protesters asked English Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to put pressure on the Israeli government to obtain a ceasefire in the Strip. In recent days Sunak has not called for a ceasefire but only for a “humanitarian pause”, to allow aid to reach the population of Gaza.

Other large demonstrations were held in New York and Los Angeles in the United States, in various European cities including Rome, Berlin, Stockholm and Copenhagen, but also in Australia, New Zealand, Turkey and Asian cities such as Seoul. Even in Marseille, France, a small demonstration was held despite the French government banning demonstrations in support of Palestine.

