On Saturday morning the radical Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel in several points starting from the Gaza Strip, in a very extensive and in some ways exceptional operation, with few precedents (here is the Post’s live blog with updated news). Hamas launched rockets towards Israeli cities bordering the Strip and, above all, some of its militiamen managed to enter Israeli territory, killing and taking several civilians hostage. The situation is still confusing, and news arrives in a fragmented way.

Data and news are circulating on social networks that are often not possible to verify independently: the videos and images released by news agencies and some reliable sources, however, help to get an idea of ​​what is happening.

As mentioned, the Hamas attack began with the launch of thousands of rockets towards several Israeli cities. Many rockets were intercepted, but some reached the Israeli cities closest to the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. Buildings, cars and roads were destroyed or damaged.

One of the cities most affected by the attacks is Ashkelon, which is located a few kilometers from the northern border with the Strip. The photos show houses destroyed or partially damaged.

Other photographs taken in Ashkelon show people injured and being helped by doctors, or fleeing from their homes escorted by the police. Civilians can also be seen trying to put out the flames caused by the rockets with water cannons, and wounded people are carried away on stretchers by soldiers.

During the attack, the fence dividing Gaza from Israel was pulled down and overcome in several places by Hamas militiamen: this is something exceptional, given that the border is one of the most militarized in the world. In addition to a long fence with barbed wire there are cameras, radar systems, observation and defense points manned by the Israeli army, which patrols the border with hundreds of soldiers. But something obviously went wrong this morning.

Israel began building the barrier in 1994, and has worked to strengthen it ever since. In 2021 it completed the construction of a very advanced system of sensors, designed to avoid the proliferation of underground tunnels dug over the years by Hamas militiamen to cross the border. The fact that Hamas members managed to tear down part of the barrier is therefore remarkable: a video published on Saturday shows a bulldozer tearing down part of the fence.

A photo taken in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, shows Palestinian men celebrating on a destroyed Israeli tank, while one of them waves the Palestinian flag. In the background you can see the fence that divides the Strip from Israel, partially demolished.

One of the Israeli cities about which the most images and information are circulating is Sderot, which is located about a kilometer as the crow flies from the Strip. It has 25 thousand inhabitants, and there are usually a lot of Israeli soldiers and policemen walking around the city. Today, however, many images shared on social networks show Palestinian armed men roaming its streets undisturbed and lurking on the roofs of buildings, as if the city had suddenly become uninhabited: you can see it for example in this video.

Israeli soldiers on patrol in Sderot, one of the sites of confrontations with Hamas terrorists who infiltrated into Israel this morning pic.twitter.com/0PQUTqiEg2 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 7, 2023

Probably following the attack, many inhabitants of Sderot locked themselves at home, as advised by the authorities, or took refuge underground: due to its location, Sderot is extremely vulnerable to attacks from the Gaza Strip: it is nicknamed “the capital world of bunkers”.

Among the crudest photos released by photo agencies, there are some that show the bodies of some civilians killed in Sderot, killed by Hamas militiamen. This photo, taken near a bus stop, shows an Israeli soldier next to the bodies of some killed people, covered with sheets and blankets.

Information, photos and videos are also circulating about dozens of Israeli people, both civilians and soldiers, who were allegedly taken hostage by Hamas militants, but at the moment there is no confirmation and the Israeli government has not yet commented.

In a photo released by the Associated Press news agency, some Hamas militiamen can be seen carrying a rather elderly Israeli woman taken hostage from the Kfar Aza kibbutz, about two kilometers from the Strip, into the territory of the Gaza Strip. Kibbutzim are small egalitarian Israeli communities, born mainly before and after the Second World War: several dozen still exist in Israel. Those closest to the Gaza Strip are under constant surveillance by the army or a security service within the community.

It is quite clear that the hostage issue will become, in the next few hours and days, one of the most complicated issues of this new war between Hamas and Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has also launched a military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Several videos published this morning on X (Twitter) by journalist Emanuel Fabian of the Times of Israel show some air attacks against Hamas vehicles launched by the Israeli army, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

IDF publishes footage of strikes on Hamas assets in the Gaza Strip. Air Force jets have used so far more than 16 tons of munitions. pic.twitter.com/TpvK9f21oX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 7, 2023

Another video shared by Hamas appears to show a bomb being dropped by the group’s drone and hitting an ambulance in an unspecified location near the Gaza Strip. In the video you can see that the bomb injures at least one Israeli soldier.

The scope and breadth of the Israeli military response is not yet clear. Some health officials in the Strip told Reuters that Israeli bombing had caused “dozens” of deaths, but without providing further details.