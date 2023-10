BRAGA, PORTUGAL – SEPTEMBER 20: Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas of Napoli celebrate the teams second goal with teammates, an own goal scored by Sikou Niakate of SC Braga (not pictured), during the UEFA Champions League match between SC Braga and SSC Napoli at Estadio Municipal de Braga on September 20, 2023 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)