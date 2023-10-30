On the occasion of the anniversary of Pibe’s birthday, the Italian club celebrated the birthday of the Argentine legend on social media: the tribute

Following the draw with Milan yesterday in front of the Italian crowd, the Napoli celebrate today a special day. With a post spread on his profile Twitterthe blue club honored Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his birth. The Argentine legend was the symbol of the Azzurri’s revenge, the strongest footballer in the history of the Neapolitans and probably in all eras of football. Diego recently passed away about four years ago, creating an unfillable void in the hearts of all Napoli fans and football fans in general. Below is the image released by the Campania team on social media: