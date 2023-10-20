Here we go again. For Pecco Bagnaia, another uphill weekend is expected after the one in Mandalika. Even at Phillip Island, in fact, the leader of the world championship classification was unable to gain direct access to Q2, finding himself only 11th at the conclusion of the second session on Friday of the Australian Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider worked for a long time with the medium tire on the rear, which in dry conditions should be the almost obligatory choice for the long race, but when he then switched to the soft tire for the time attack at the end, things didn’t go well as he would have hoped. With a time of 1’28″642, just under seven tenths off the best time, he found himself out of the decisive segment of qualifying by 186 thousandths.

His rival in the title race, the Spaniard Jorge Martin, however, made it through to Q2 without too many worries. Indeed, if he hadn’t found himself right behind Pecco at the end, he could have even won the first half. It’s not clear whether his tactic was to put pressure on the Piedmontese or to study his opponent, but it didn’t allow him to improve, finishing in fourth place, just under three tenths from the top.

In a situation of this type, it was almost inevitable to start with the two contenders for the title, but we can’t help but talk about a sensational Friday to say the least for the KTMs, who monopolized the first two positions. Brad Binder came within a couple of tenths of the absolute Australian track record, being the only one capable of breaking the 1’28” barrier with his 1’27″943.

However, the home atmosphere also seems to have done Jack Miller a lot of good, as he immediately slipped in behind him with a gap of 148 thousandths. But the fact that the RC16s are particularly at ease on this track is also confirmed by the fifth time of the GasGas Tech3 team driven by Pol Espargaro, for the first time so close to the positions that count in a time attack after the serious injury in Portimao.

Speaking of the Austrian army and Martin’s fourth fastest time, Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia also slipped into the top positions, third at 296 thousandths. The Roses rider will necessarily have to be one of the special observers of the weekend, because so far he has probably been the one who has shown the most interesting pace. Then in Q2 there is also the twin RS-GP of teammate Aleix Espargaro, so far however less brilliant and credited with the ninth time at just over half a second.

It’s surprising, however, that on a day in which Bagnaia once again missed out on Q2, there were still five Ducatis that had access to it. In addition to that of Martin, in fact the all-Italian trio composed of Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini occupies the positions between sixth and eighth. But Johann Zarco also lent a hand to his teammate, because it was he who set the tenth fastest time, taking out Bagnaia.

Just like in FP1, the Japanese bikes confirmed themselves to be in obvious difficulty, because the first is Alex Rins’ Honda, which only occupies 12th position. You have to go down to the 16th to find Marc Marquez’s RC213V, just like this morning he crashed again at turn 10 and also made a thrilling save at the same point.

In his wake is Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, but it must be said that “El Diablo” could have had better luck if on the last lap he had not been clearly hindered by Augusto Fernandez, 13th, who was proceeding slowly along the line. It is no coincidence that the Spaniard from GasGas Tech3 immediately ended up under investigation for the episode.

Unfortunately, among those who will have to go through Q1 there are also Luca Marini, who compared to Mandalika is struggling more with the collarbone he fractured in India and is 19th, and Franco Morbidelli who finds himself closing the group in 22nd. ° and last position, almost two seconds off the top with the second Yamaha.