MotoGP has made a further change to the Phillip Island weekend programme. After moving the main race of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix to Saturday and reversing it with the Sprint due to the terrible weather forecast for Sunday, the Sunday program has now also been changed.

The Dorna-run championship announced that Sunday’s three races will be held an hour earlier than scheduled, taking advantage of the fact that the wind and rain are expected to be less strong in the early hours of the day.

The Moto3 class will contest its 21-lap race at 1am Italian time. Then, at 2.15am, it will be Moto2’s turn, over a distance of 23 laps. Finally, the MotoGP Sprint will be the final 13-lap race at 4am.

There will also be three Warm-Up sessions, and not just for MotoGP, as is now customary. The incoming class will play a 10-minute session at 11.20pm ET. The Moto2 Warm-Up will take place at 11.40pm and finally the MotoGP will be on track when it is midnight in Italy, one hour before the start of the races.

In this way, MotoGP will try to save Phillip Island on Sunday and avoid a cancellation. The championship gave priority to the long premier class race on Saturday, assuming that the situation on Sunday would be very difficult to manage, but it is clear that everything possible will be done to try to take part in all three races tomorrow.

After the Australian Grand Prix, the MotoGP caravan will head to Thailand for the third and final stage of the current hat-trick, on the Buriram circuit. After that, only three Grands Prix will remain to conclude the 2023 season: Malaysia, Qatar and Valencia, in the now traditional grand final on the European continent.

