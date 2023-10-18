MotoGP leaves Asia and is preparing to take part in the Australian Grand Prix on the famous and beloved Phillip Island circuit. For the Mooney VR46 team it will be the umpteenth stage of a season finale that could have proved catastrophic due to the double injury that hit its pilots to the collarbones, but which instead proves surprising due to the excellent results brought home.

In Mandalika only a Brad Binder over the limit made Luca Marini’s good weekend more bitter, while Marco Bezzecchi amazed with his physical and mental resilience and the performances combined between the Sprint Race on Saturday and the long race on Sunday thanks in third and fifth place taken home.

Bezzecchi himself arrives at Phillip Island with 283 points, third in the general classification, while Marini is eighth with 144 points but his confidence with the bike has become much higher over the last few weeks.

Although, as mentioned, both suffer from a broken collarbone, Phillip Island could prove to be one of the least difficult tracks for the two, considering the lack of violent braking which often puts that area of ​​the body into crisis.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What could make things more difficult, however, could be the different weather conditions and tires compared to those encountered in Indonesia. Both Bezzecchi and Marini have prepared a program that includes plenty of rest to arrive as fit as possible for the three days of track time at Phillip Island.

“I can only be happy and satisfied with the weekend we leave behind”, commented Marco Bezzecchi. “We achieved two excellent results despite the injury. On paper, here at Phillip Island, things should go better.”

“The Australian track is fast, but there are no big braking sections, the point where, on a physical level, I suffer the most. We keep our teeth tight, do our best to recover and rest for the race. The track is one of my favourites. ever and last year I was really very fast with a very solid race.”

Luca Marini also thinks he can do well on one of the tracks he loves most: “As a rider, but also as a spectator, the Phillip Island race is magical! Always a wonderful weekend, both from a purely sporting and non-sporting point of view”.

“I’m arriving with this spirit: it won’t be easy, compared to Indonesia everything changes, the tyres, the layout, the temperatures, but I’m sure that the Ducatis will be able to have their say. Let’s recover all the energy possible and see you on Friday morning on the track for have fun.

