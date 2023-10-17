The purchase was finalized not long ago. We recently received an estimated date and approval from the CMA and now it has finally happened. This news directly affects Nintendo Switch. The information comes from Microsoft and its intention to release Call of Duty on the console.

This relates to Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as well as its debate with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). After learning that this organization is not very clear about what Nintendo Switch is, now the case has left us with notable news.

Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer recently spoke out about upcoming releases in the Call of Duty franchise in a podcast, highlighting a significant shift in strategy. He has confirmed that the next games in the series will have equal content across all platforms, including Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation. This means that players will no longer find differences in skins and other additional content between the various platforms on which the game will be available.

Will they come to Nintendo Switch?

This decision represents a departure from previous practices, where certain content was exclusive to one platform or another, often generating frustration among players. Additionally, Spencer revealed that exclusive betas will also cease to exist. This indicates a greater commitment to equal opportunities for players, regardless of the platform they choose.

This news marks a significant step towards a more inclusive and equitable gaming experience, which will be welcomed by many fans of the Call of Duty franchise.

A while ago we learned that Microsoft had defeated the FTC but then the FTC appealed that decision and ultimately that appeal was dismissed. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to see what we receive in the future thanks to this collaboration. Do not hesitate to leave your opinion, we read you.

