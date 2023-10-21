After winning the first and second legs against Brunei Darussalam which were held on 12 and 17 October 2023, the Indonesian national team managed to advance to the second round, aka the Group F phase with Iraq, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Ahead of the match, one of the Indonesian National Team’s opponents, the Philippines, spread Psywar by bringing up the Garuda Squad’s humiliating defeat to Bahrain eleven years ago.

It is known that the Indonesian and Philippine national teams are two countries that are both in Group F in the second round. Shin Tae-yong’s team with Iraq, the Philippines and Vietnam will take place starting November 16 2023.

Even though the meeting between the Indonesian and Philippine National Teams is still a long time away, the Philippines’ competition with the team trained by the South Korean tactician has already become apparent.

The Philippines added to the aroma of competition by spreading Psywar by sending taunts to its opponents in Group F, namely the Indonesian National Team.

This ‘taunt’ came after the Philippines underwent an international test match against Bahrain on FIFA Matchday October 2023, last Tuesday (17/10).

In that duel, the Philippines lost to its opponent with a score of 0-1. This narrow defeat then sparked The Azkals camp to send Psywar to the Indonesian National Team.

This was discovered by the upload of the Philippines Football League Meme FaceBook account, which compared the results of the Philippines and the Indonesian National Team against Bahrain in a Meme.

In the meme, the account includes a picture of the results of Bahrain vs Indonesian National Team which ended 10-0 with the face of a small child crying.

“See you Indonesia in Manila at RMS (Rizal Memorial Stadium) on November 21,” wrote the post from the Philippines Football League MEME account.

The uploaded meme means that the Philippines is superior because they only lost 0-1 to Bahrain compared to the Indonesian national team which lost 0-10.

Indeed, the Indonesian National Team suffered a humiliating defeat to Bahrain with a score of 0-10 in 2012 in the 2014 World Cup Qualification event.

At that time, the Indonesian national team coached by Aji Santoso trailed 0-4 in the first half, before Bahrain was able to double the deficit to 10-0.

Suddenly the meme uploaded by the Philippines Football League MEME account received mixed responses from netizens, especially Indonesian netizens.

Many Indonesian netizens say that the Philippines will actually be massacred, considering that the current condition of the Indonesian National Team is different from the condition in 2012 when they played Bahrain.

Apart from that, Indonesian netizens believe that the Indonesian National Team will beat the Philippines at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, reflecting on the results of the meeting between the two teams in the 2022 AFF Cup.

The Indonesian national team’s match against the Philippines will be held on November 21 2023 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Initially the Indonesian National Team would host the Philippines first. But the meeting between the two countries turned out to coincide with the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

So these conditions mean that the Philippines will first have a home match in the first meeting on November 21 2023 with the Indonesian National Team.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian National Team will only play its home match against the Philippines next year, to be precise on June 11 2024.