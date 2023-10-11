Denpasar Voice – The Philippine national team suffered a big loss after failing to be strengthened by one of their mainstay goalkeepers, Julian Schwarzer Garcia, who strengthened one of the League 1 contestants, Arema FC.

It is known that Julian canceled joining the Philippine National Team at the 2023 FIFA Matchday due to an injury to his ankle.

This news was confirmed directly by Arema FC Coach, Fernando Valente, who said that Julian had canceled playing for the Philippine National Team and chose to stay with the team while recovering from his injury.

“Julian (Schwarzer) has problems with his ankles and hands. Considering what was best for the team, he decided to stay here (Malang),” explained Fernando Valente as reported by Suara Denpasar from the Instagram account @quotesarema, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Also Read: PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir Plans One-Month Trophy Tour to Four Cities Ahead of U-17 World Cup

“Here he participated in a number of recovery programs. “This is a good thing but this is not our decision,” added the Portuguese tactician.

The father of Persebaya Surabaya midfielder, Ze Valente, denied that Julian was canceled from joining the Philippine National Team because he was detained by the team.

Fernando Valente confirmed that Julian’s decision to cancel joining the Philippine National Team was purely a personal decision of the player and the Philippine Football Federation.

“This is the decision of Julian and his federation,” explained Fernando Valente.

Julian Schwarzer was still seen training with the Arema FC squad on Tuesday (10/10/2023).

Also Read: Firm! PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir Discusses Shin Tae-yong’s Contract Extension Until June 2024

But he trained separately and was monitored by the Arema FC team physiotherapist, Reta Arroyan. (*/Rizal)