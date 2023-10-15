Tobacco supply chain, Coldiretti and Philip Morris renew the agreement

Agreement for the purchase of tobacco grown in Italy and for the sustainability of the entire supply chain which is renewed and will guarantee medium-long term strategic planning for 1,000 Italian agricultural businesses. This is what is foreseen by the agreement signed today between Coldiretti and Philip Morris during the event ‘Food and agriculture: food sovereignty, supply chain, biodiversity’ within the Coldiretti Village underway in Rome.

The agreement was signed by the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini and the president and CEO of Philip Morris Italia Marco Hannappel in the presence, among others, of the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida and the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca.

“Our commitment in the agricultural sector, which began more than ten years ago with the first supply chain agreement in 2011, has generated important results which demonstrate how these agreements are an indispensable tool to protect farmers and the Italian system”, explained Marco Hannappel , CEO and president of Philip Morris Italy and president of South-Western Europe Philip Morris international.

The signing follows the multi-year agreement signed in March between the Ministry of Agriculture and Philip Morris Italy, which envisages investments of up to 500 million euros between 2023 and 2027 by Philip Morris in the Italian tobacco supply chain, with a commitment to purchase approximately 50% of Italian tobacco. This is the highest investment in the sector by a private company and the only one to have a five-year time horizon, to guarantee stability and planning in the medium term for the farmers involved.

The agreement, a best practice recognized at national, European and international level, guarantees economic sustainability and the possibility of medium-long term planning for the agricultural businesses involved, with investments aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, the digital transition and the training of young farmers .

All this will lead to an increase in profitability of 25% for the agricultural companies adhering to the supply chain agreement between Coldiretti and Philip Morris compared to non-adhering companies, according to the results emerging from an analysis by the Divulga study center on the data of the agricultural companies three-year periods 2014-2016 and 2018-2020.

Subscribe to the newsletter