Riccardo Pratesi

@rprat7



9 October – Milan

Philadelphia and Kansas City are the certainties, San Francisco is the bogeyman. London goes sideways in Buffalo, Burrow returns and Cincinnati starts winning again. It is the showcase of the fifth NFL Sunday, the day will be completed with Monday Night Las Vegas-Green Bay.

BUFFALO-JACKSONVILLE 20-25

—

The Jaguars (3-2) have season tickets in the City. Works. It may be the familiarity, it may be the assimilated time zone, the fact is that they win in England for the second Sunday in a row, for the sixth time ever. Surprisingly, this time. They beat Buffalo (3-2) at the Tottenham Stadium in front of 61,273 spectators. In the name of Calvin Ridley the “redeemed” receiver who showed 122 yards of catches, and of the running back Travis Etienne who ran for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence commits 3 fumbles, more smoke than fire, but the Jacksonville defense keeps the Bills attack, from 33.8 points on average so far, to just 20. Enough to win, also because Buffalo loses Matt Milano to a right knee injury, l soul of the defense. Josh Allen throws for 2 tries, to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and runs for another, but it comes in flashes. The Bills at least get Von Miller back after the cruciate tear in his right knee suffered last Thanksgiving. But the race doesn’t end: it’s running in.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-PHILADELPHIA 14-23

—

Philly maintains its unbeaten record: 5-0 record. Methodical and relentless. The defense torments Matt Stafford in pass rush in the second half, with Haason Reddick unleashed, and the attack dominates in time of possession, exhausting. The game turns at the end of the first half, in the last second, when Jalen Hurts scores using the characteristic brotherly shove, the quarterback’s dive for short gains “patented” by the Eagles, to overtake the score at 17-14. Then it becomes a monologue. The Rams (2-3) are at least enjoying the return of Cooper Kupp, the exceptional receiver, in his season debut. He doesn’t cheat: 8 catches for 118 yards.

SAN FRANCISCO-DALLAS 42-10

—

The 49ers on Sunday Night respond to Conference rival Philadelphia. I’m the other undefeated, the most spectacular, even pyrotechnic. The Cowboys, eliminated from the playoffs in the last two seasons, are crushed. The headlines are taken by Brock Purdy, the quarterback last choice of the 2022 draft, and tight end George Kittle who receives 3 of his 4 touchdown passes in the end zone. Texans (3-2) with more doubts than certainties: the highly rated defense is crumbling, the attack is a Via Crucis…

MINNESOTA-KANSAS CITY 20-27

—

The Chiefs (4-1), reigning champions, the leading force in the AFC, their own Conference, together with Miami, are in for a scare. The fault is not Minny (1-4) usually unfinished, but Travis Kelce’s right ankle which raises fears of a serious injury when he knocks him out in the second quarter. Instead, the tight end then returns and scores the goal to make it 27-13, the one that takes the final lead. At the end, the Vikings lost their best player, receiver Justin Jefferson, to a muscle ailment, and paid for yet another drop by the unfortunate Alexander Mattison, the running back, who ate up the possible touchdown of the draw. Against the Chiefs then you pay…

OTHER GAMES

—

We had to wait until October, but we find the Joe Burrow of the good days again. The Cincinnati quarterback (2-3) relaunches the Bengals, winning 34-20 over Arizona: he throws for 317 yards, finally physically fit, and the volcanic Ja’Marr Chase, receives 15 times for 192 yards and 3 tries. He was right to blurt out “I am always free”. Served as it deserves, it makes the difference. Miami overwhelms the New York Giants 31-16 – Achane and Hill appear to be sprinters -, Detroit disintegrates Carolina, the only team still without success, 42-24, with Eminem at the match and Hutchison unleashed by Young’s nightmare, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Draft New England hits rock bottom: loses 0-34 at home against New Orleans: the Belichick era is now coming to an end. Pittsburgh’s comeback success 17-10 over Baltimore thanks to the defensive prowess of TJ Watt, Indianapolis finds Taylor again and loses freshman quarterback Richardson to injury against Tennessee, but the replacement, Minshew, beats the Titans 23-16. Finally, with a kick from Koo at the last second, Atlanta beats Houston 21-19 and the New York Jets pass to Denver 31-21: revenge as Coach Hackett’s exes.

