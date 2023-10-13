Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, knows that PlayStation and Nintendo players are worried about what will happen after Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. So he posted a special message for them where he makes a promise.

Phil Spencer sends a message to the players after the purchase of Activision

Through a statement, Spencer reaffirmed that Xbox’s strategy is and will continue to focus on gamers. For this reason, he explained that they will always listen to community feedback, create a safe and accessible environment for everyone, and support developers to deliver fun games.

The manager emphasized that one of his objectives is to bring video games to as many people as possible, so that all players will be able to continue enjoying Activision Blizzard titles on multiple platforms.

“For the millions of fans who love Activision, Blizzard and King games, we want you to know that today is a good day to play. You are the heart and soul of these franchises and we are honored to have you as part of our community.

“Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC or mobile devices, you are welcome here and will continue to be welcome, even if Xbox is not the place where you play your favorite franchise. Because when everyone plays, we all win,” said the manager. .

Finally, Spencer thanked the players for their support and stated that, in the coming months, they will share details of what is coming regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Spencer reaffirms that Activision Blizzard games will be accessible to everyone

