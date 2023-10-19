Activision is not just COD, and long-time fans of some now forgotten series know this very well: but we have good news for all these people, indeed, Phil Spencer no huh.

After the acquisition of Activision on Microsoft’s part, there are many changes that are taking place within the company, starting from the change of some people at the top up to the possibility of seeing old studios regain a leading role.

Speaking of which, Phil Spencer of Microsoft made some interesting statements at Windows Central, which we report to you:

If teams are happy to return to their flagship titles of the past, we will consider these possibilities. I will give everything so that its potential is expressed.

Among the Activision series that could make their return, given these statements, we certainly have Guitar Hero, which has long been rumored about a return, and Spyrowho recently turned 25 without receiving particular praise (or rather announcements).

Microsoft aims right from the start to bring a breath of fresh air into the Activision offices, paying particular attention not to go too far when it comes to flagship titles such as the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.