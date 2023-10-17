The most important question that Xbox fans ask themselves after purchasing Activision Blizzard King is: When will the company’s video games arrive on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass? Speculation was not long in coming as it is known that the Call of Duty company does not have a predilection for services but under a new administration everything can change. In the midst of all the hype that was forming, Phil Spencer put an end to it and revealed some bad news.

Related video: Microsoft paid $70,000 million for Activision Blizzard

Will Xbox Game Pass receive Activision Blizzard games in 2023?

The Official Xbox Podcast on YouTube presented its new chapter and how could it be otherwise the guest was Phil Spencer, just to reveal details about what to expect now that Microsoft completed the purchase of Activision Blizzard King. Obviously one of the topics to be discussed was the arrival of the newly purchased company’s games to Game Pass, especially due to the noise that was made on social networks with fans hoping that at least there would be some releases to close 2023 taking advantage of the season. of parties, this as a celebration.

Fans expect many Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass

When will Activision Blizzard games arrive on Xbox Game Pass?

However, Phil Spencer revealed that No Activision Blizzard video games will be released on Xbox Game Pass, nor PC Game Passthis year so fans will have to wait sometime in 2024: “the truth is that in the case of Activision Blizzard King the process with the regulators took a long time. Frankly there was no certainty until just a week ago when the purchase and when the CMA made their decision. We didn’t have time to work with Activision Blizzard in this case regarding their catalog. Now that the deal was closed, we started working. I think the Activision Twitter account | They refer to 2024 and I think that’s accurate. I would love for there to be secret plans for a celebration with releases in the coming weeks, but there isn’t. I’ll be up front with people, if there were intentions to release those video games this year on the service I would have said that. I know there will be some disappointment, but this acquisition took a long time so the fact that we don’t have day 1 releases on Game Pass with some games is a little sad but I’m excited for the future.”

So far, Activision Blizzard King’s position remains the same regarding video game services, meaning that recent releases will not be in Game Pass or other options, but those titles that have already completed a commercial cycle will be. However, the purchase of Microsoft and the analysis of strategies that include recent Activision Blizzard games in Game Pass could change the perspective. However, we already know that for the remainder of 2023 there will not be any launch of this type.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Xbox Game Pass: 6 years of evolution

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News