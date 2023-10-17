We have bad news for all those who were waiting for Phasmophobia, the horror game that would arrive in a few days, since those responsible for it have just confirmed that it will be delayed once again and now they did not share a release date.

As you surely remember, those responsible for this game are the members of Kinetic Games, who had confirmed that, due to a fire in their offices, the versions for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 would move their release date to the end. of this month.

Console gaming is moving away

Now, those in charge of the game sent a message to confirm a further delay and explain their reasons for making this decision:

“While we are still trying to adapt to our new remote work life after the fire incident and setting up a new office, we have encountered unforeseen challenges when adapting the game to consoles. These factors combined have affected our development schedule more than we initially anticipated,” Kinetic Games said.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



In addition to this, the company promised to give a new release date as soon as possible and according to its progress in development:

“While we hoped to bring you a special release in conjunction with Halloween, the complexity of our current challenges means we need more time. We will keep you updated on our progress and provide you with an updated release date as soon as we have more information to share. “We are working diligently to minimize the impact of this delay and want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support,” the statement reads in part.

What is Phasmophobia?

Phasmophobia is a psychological horror game in which up to 4 players enter terrifying locations in search of paranormal activity, all while using different gadgets such as night vision goggles, thermometers and more to explore the places and collect clues.

It is worth mentioning that the title debuted in 2020 under the early access format on PC. Since then, it found its place in the community and became a viral sensation on streaming platforms, since you can find up to 20 types of ghosts and detect voice chat to interact with paranormal beings.

Phasmophobia is available on PC, through Steam, and will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 on a date yet to be confirmed.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente