It will allow pharmaceutical companies to best capitalize on the advantages offered by Article 34 of Legislative Decree 73/2021 and agencies and institutional bodies to monitor consumption on real data. It is Pharma Data Factory, a newly created company which with ‘Best, Beyond Sell-out Trend’ is ready to revolutionize the monitoring of pharmaceutical consumption and the analysis of performance and sales data. “We are able to offer a measurement of the pharmacy market based on actual drug sales and dispensing data, as an alternative to the data most used today by companies that rely on pharmacy purchasing data”, explains Giorgio Cenciarelli, CEO of Pharma Data Factory.

The cutting-edge ‘Best’ solution – explains a note – boasts by far the most punctual and extensive database on the market, with 95% of pharmacies monitored thanks to the detection of real drug consumption in Italy. This is possible thanks to the entry into force of the art. 34 of Legislative Decree 73/2021 (the provision that defined a new data collection flow for the timely monitoring of all movements of medicines sold through Italian pharmacies), but also thanks to the partnerships with Federfarma and Assofarm. The dispensing data provided for by the art. are thus promptly made available to agencies and institutional bodies – Aifa, Agenas, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy, Istat and ISS. 34, thus confirming the central role of Federfarma and Assofarm in the fruitful interaction with the public administration.

Also innovative is the geographical aggregation method, which combines data from the Istat census sections and the geolocation of each individual pharmacy, making Best the new market standard for measuring consumption in pharmacies. The generally census coverage has in fact allowed the construction of very capillary territorial geographies: 3,640 GeoClusters can be aggregated into 720 districts, 107 provinces and 20 regions. This innovative solution allows you to refine the effectiveness of commercial strategies, enabling decisions based on timely and complete sell-out data, and offers accurate information to optimize resource management, improving the distribution of pharmaceutical products with a direct and positive impact on patients.

The partnerships, started already during 2021, with Federfarma and Assofarm – we read in the note – represent the key element of the Pharma Data Factory offer, leader in the access and dissemination of data through a highly innovative technological offer . “Through the effective implementation of the technological offer – declares the president of Federfarma, Marco Cossolo – it will certainly be possible to strengthen the epidemiological surveillance programs and guarantee adherence to pharmacological therapy, as provided for by article 34, and this is to the benefit of citizens and the National Health Service”. The president of Assofarm, Venanzio Gizzi, adds: “I believe that effective monitoring of consumption in pharmacies is truly essential, to guarantee the interests of national healthcare, which we can finally achieve with modern technological solutions.”

In the positioning and proposition of this innovative wealth of data, the partnership with Homnya (Consulcesi group) is strategic, a player that boasts vast knowledge of the pharmaceutical market and which will make the set of resources, assets and skills available to Pharma Data Factory to inform , communicate and promote this extraordinary innovation, accelerating the adoption of the Best solution as the new market standard for all pharmaceutical companies. “A challenge – comments the general director of Homnya, Alessia Palluzzi – taken up with great determination by Consulcesi Homnya which, thanks to the know-how and expertise gained in the field and the profound knowledge of the needs of the reference target, is ready to support Pharma Data Factory in reaching our customers and bringing this great innovation to the market, highlighting the extraordinary potential of the ‘almost census’ sell-out data”.