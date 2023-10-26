Phantump and Trevenant in Pokémon GO They are two of the most popular monsters, especially during Halloween.

The game is already detailing its Festival of Lights, while also introducing November events and sharing new gift codes. And while there’s plenty to do between Legendary Raids and Mega Raids, you also have to pay attention to the events.

And when it comes to Halloween, there’s no better way to celebrate than by capturing the spooktacular. Phantom y Trevenant.

How to catch Phantump and Trevenant in Pokémon GO

If what you want is to capture Phantump and Trevenant in Pokémon GOyou can’t miss the opportunity to do so thanks to the 2023 Halloween event.

The first thing you will need is to capture a Phantump. This can appear during the event in the wild, in One-Star Raids or hatching from 7 km Eggs.

You can increase your chances of finding it by using Incense or Bait Modules. Remember that the more Pokémon you encounter during the event, the more you will take advantage of the increased spawn rate of Ghost and Dark types.

Once you have Phantump in Pokémon GOyou will have to evolve it to get Trevenant. Here we will explain how to do it.

How to get Trevenant

To evolve to your Phantump and Trevenant in Pokémon GO You will only need to follow one of the two available methods.

The first and easiest is by trading Phantump with a friend, which will cause it to evolve into Trevenant. If your friend also has a Phantump, which is likely during the event, you can trade them to get one evolution each.

But you don’t need help to evolve Trevenant. You can also do it with 200 Phantump Candies, which you can get by capturing this Pokémon several times. You can help yourself by using Pinia Berries to increase the amount of Candies you receive, or by taking advantage of event bonuses.

Phantump and Trevenant Shiny in Pokémon GO: Is it possible?

If you are going to look for Phantump and Trevenant in Pokémon GOyou probably want to know if you should focus on its Shiny variant.

The good news is that both Pokémon have Shiny form in Pokémon GO. The only way to get Trevenant Shiny will be by evolving into a Phantump Shiny, so you should focus on looking for the latter.

Remember that the odds of finding a Shiny variant are quite low, at 1/500 in wild encounters. Fortunately, by the time you have Phantump Shiny, you will surely have enough Candies to evolve it.

And this is everything you need to know about how to capture Phantump y Trevenant Shiny.