Is Milan’s water polluted? The presence of was detected PFAS (poly- and perfluoroalkyl compounds) in 132 of 462 water samples intended for human consumption monitored by the managing body MM and by ATS Metropolitan City of Milan, relating to the years 2021, 2022 and part of 2023, obtained from Greenpeace Italia through a request for access to the documents. This is highlighted by the detailed map released today by the environmentalist organisation, in which the results of the analyzes carried out for approximately two and a half years in the Lombardy capital by the relevant bodies are made public.



PFAS are substances of synthetic origin that do not degrade naturally. Unfortunately, they remain in the environment for some time and contaminate aquifers. They are widely used in industry, from leather tanning to carpet treatment to the production of paper for food use. A recent EPA report also highlighted the high emissions of greenhouse gases coming from PFAS manufacturing: the process produces large quantities of HCFC-22, a gas with a climate-altering power 5,000 times higher than that of CO2, also known as freon-22 (chlorodifluoromethane).

PFAS are also known endocrine disruptors and are associated with both some forms of cancer such as kidney and testicular cancer, as well as thyroid problems, liver and immune system damage, reduced birth weight of newborns, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol levels, reduced immune response to vaccines, gestational diabetes and negative impacts on fertility.

“Today we are promoting a transparency operation by offering the citizens of Milan the opportunity to consult the levels of contamination from PFAS in various points of the city’s water supply network: we are forced to do so because the public bodies responsible for this responsibility, despite monitoring the presence of these substances for years, do not disseminate the results of the analyses”, comments Giuseppe Ungherese, head of the Pollution campaign of Greenpeace Italy. “Even if all the withdrawals in the Milan area are lower than the limits set by the current European Directive, in over one case out of four the concentrations are higher than the more precautionary values ​​for human health set or proposed in other countries such as Denmark or the United United. Citizens have the right to know that they are exposed to risks that are already considered unacceptable in other nations today.”

More specifically, in 76 almost the concentrations detected in Milan were higher than more restrictive limits in force in Denmark (2 nanograms per liter for the sum of four PFAS) or proposed in the United States (4 nanograms per liter for the compounds PFOA and PFOS). Furthermore, although the concentrations detected are lower than the limit set by the European Directive 2020/2184, equal to 100 nanograms per liter for the sum of 24 substances, they still cause concern because according to the most recent scientific knowledge the presence of PFAS in water can constitute a danger even at very low concentrations.

“We must not make people believe that a low concentration of PFAS is harmless to their health. These are substances that accumulate in the organs, therefore achronic exposure even very small doses risk causing serious health consequences”, comments Vincenzo Cordiano, president of the Veneto regional section of the Doctors for the Environment Association. “The European legal limits that will come into force in 2026 do not protect our health. If any quantity of PFAS is present in the water we drink every day, we have no guarantee that there will be no health effects, especially on children, pregnant women and vulnerable people. The only safe limit is their absence.”

Greenpeace Italia reports that the concentrations found in the Milanese water supply network can be easily eliminated through a emergency solution such as the installation and/or strengthening of specific systems filtration. However, the environmentalist organization asks the Lombardy Region to intervene upstream and identify all the polluting sources, in order to block contamination at the source and reconvert industrial production that still uses these substances. Furthermore, it is necessary to make the results of the analyzes available to the community and guarantee the citizens’ right to have clean and uncontaminated water. Greenpeace Italy has promoted a petition to ask the government, Parliament and the competent ministries to quickly pass a measure that bans the use and production of all PFAS on the national territory.

Greenpeace Italia will explore the topic of PFAS contamination of water in Milan and Lombardy during a free public event (subject to registration, subject to availability) which will be held on Friday 27 October at the Arci Bellezza.