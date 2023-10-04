At Peugeot Sport we don’t stop for a minute and we always look for solutions to find that competitiveness that is currently missing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship adventure.

The tests carried out during the summer served to make decisions that were initially hypotheses, then materialized along the way. At the 24 Hours of Le Mans some ideas had already been made known in the unofficial chats with the insiders of the House of the Lion and after Monza, before the summer break, a conclusion was reached.

The current 9X8 Hypercar cannot be proposed again with these shapes even in 2024 and obviously the main change will concern that thing that has never been there: the rear wing.

Since the presentation of the car, which took place way back in 2021, the French prototype had stood out for its futuristic, innovative and very courageous lines; first of all the lack of an aerodynamic component which is now essential in racing cars of a certain thickness.

“We didn’t want a rear wing” was the motto recited by the transalpine technicians and also imprinted on the upper central edge of the rear axle, which combined with the concave shape of the bonnet could help generate an aerodynamic load otherwise deriving only from the diffuser and the bottom of the car.

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8, detail

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

In the first tests, two further appendages then appeared above the wheel arches, confirming that something more was needed, but without going further and reiterating the satisfaction of the correlation between the data produced by the simulations and that collected in reality.

Peugeot waited over a year to homologate the 9X8 and bring it to its debut in the championship, in a pseudo-disastrous weekend in Monza, when not only did the project prove to be immature, but also very fragile. Everyone continued to turn up their noses and the changes made in the following winter unfortunately saw Satory’s LMH suffer even in the first races of 2023.

Among other things, the concept of this Hypercar had never been hidden from being created to try to win the 24h of Le Mans, so much so that most of the tests took place at Paul Ricard and Monza, i.e. the tracks that have the most similarities with the Circuit de la Sarthe.

In fact, at the Centenary edition the 9X8s cut a more than dignified figure until Sunday morning, when for the umpteenth time they ran into technical problems, the real Achilles’ heel of this vehicle, in addition to the aerodynamic ones due to the unusual shapes.

Maximilian Günther, Peugeot TotalEnergies, Peugeot 9X8

Photo by: DPPI

Having noted that the marketing operation of giving up the rear wing did not have the desired effects on the track, now another significant obstacle arises: what must be done to add this infamous missing part?

In the special video episodes that Motorsport.com brought to you with Andrea Adamo, the expert Piedmontese engineer has repeatedly reiterated that the design of a racing car is done by putting all the components and parts in harmony, between the front, central section and rear , and that every minimal change must be inserted without derailing all of this. For this reason, placing an aileron will not be enough.

A Hypercar approved for 5 years is granted five tokens (the so-called ‘Joker’) to spend on its development, as long as the original project is not distorted; otherwise, you need to understand with the FIA ​​Technical Department how and where you can intervene, while as far as reliability is concerned, modifications are free.

This is why, as explained above, a 9X8 equipped with a bottom that generates a lot of load, with an added rear wing it is not certain that it can suddenly become competitive and stable, losing those bounces seen several times on the straights and finding a better set-up mechanical point.

This was also discussed at Fuji and the Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie, admitted that an in-depth analysis of the regulations is underway with his colleagues in collaboration with the FIA ​​and ACO.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: Andy Chan

“Our position is always the same, we want greater transparency and we cannot make updates without the approval of the FIA ​​- he said – We have not yet decided what to do and we are talking about it in private meetings with them and the ACO. They know how we think and we are aware of their opinions.”

Now it remains to be understood how much it would be convenient for Peugeot to rethink the current 9X8 with the rear wing and a new aerodynamic look, redesigning the entire package and clearly also the bottom, also changing the wheels – we are talking about rims more similar to those of Ferrari or Toyota – or turn the page and bring something completely new, effectively homologating a ‘B’ or ‘Evo’ version of the 9X8 and therefore benefiting from another 5 tokens for the new course.

These are all aspects that require economic investments and Stellantis Motorsports has had no shortage of resources in these two years of 9X8, but we certainly cannot be satisfied with just the podium achieved by the #93 of Mikkel Jensen/Jean-Eric Vergne/Paul Di He remained at the 6 Hours of Monza last July.

With Pescarolo Sport’s declaration of intent to be the first customer team for Peugeot and register for the 2024 WEC, naturally the stakes are raised and the obligation to provide something competitive and – especially – solid now becomes a priority. Also because, as we said before, despite the aerodynamic problems, the 9X8 immediately showed itself to be too fragile over and over again, something that leads nowhere in endurance.

Peugeot 9X8 LMH, Pescarolo Sport

Photo by: Pescarolo Team

Someone claims that only fools don’t change their minds, others prefer to die faithful to their principles: the dividing line is very thin, just seeing a 9X8 with a different dress would be very curious, thinking of the spectacle that could be enjoyed on the track with other two (or three) cars competing for success. Without forgetting that a lot will depend on the Balance of Performance, but that’s another story.

Remembering that even at the beginning of the 90s the former Peugeot 905 did not begin its adventure among the prototypes well at all, it is to be hoped that Satory have finally taken the right path to chase away those ghosts that in many minds lead back to less glorious projects , such as the recent Nissan LMP1.

We therefore await the developments after the 8h of Bahrain which in November will put the seal on the 2023 season; Peugeot’s 2024 will start in the following weeks and in December we will see what new features will be proposed for the 9X8.