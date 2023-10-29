Peugeot has decided that there is only one way to make the leap to electric mobility: taking a run to go as far as possible. They say that the transition to the electric car is a long-distance race but, if we take athletics as a reference, I think Peugeot’s proposal is much more similar to the triple jump.

In the triple jump, the athlete runs strongly to the board. There, he has three strides (as wide as possible) to gain distance. Subsequently, he jumps with all his strength to fly as much as he can.

He Peugeot E-2008 It is the car with which the French want to gain as much momentum as possible. Accelerate as much as you can to take three long strides without losing balance with your Peugeot E-3008, whose improvement in autonomy is gigantic (promising up to 700 kilometers), to finally fly as far as possible with your future Peugeot E-5008. The model that should round out its electric range.

peugeot e-2008

BODY TYPE.

Five-seat B-SUV.

MEASUREMENTS AND WEIGHT.

4,304 meters long, 1,775 meters wide and 1,550 meters high. Wheelbase of 2,605 meters and 1,625 kg

TRUNK.

434 liters.

MAXIMUM POWER.

115 kW (156 CV).

WLTP CONSUMPTION.

15.2 kWh/100 km. 54.5 kWh battery.

ENVIRONMENTAL DISTINCTIVE.

Zero emissions.

DRIVING AIDS (ADAS).

Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, blind spot warning, HD cameras with 360-degree vision. Emergency braking with detection of cyclists and pedestrians up to 140 km/h.

OTHERS.

Own software compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Double 10-inch screen.

ELECTRIC HYBRID.

No.

Plug-in HYBRID.

No.

electric

Yes. New version of 115 kW (156 HP) and another 100 kW (136 HP) already known.

price and launch

Now available from 41,090 euros for the tested 115 kW (156 HP) version without aid from the MOVES III Plan.

The house, from the foundations

If Peugeot demonstrates anything with the latest electric cars it is presenting, it is that its proposal is really ambitious. “We want to position ourselves at the top of the market” the brand announced during the press conference to present this new Peugeot E-2008, referring to the equipment of this electric B-SUV.

To achieve this, the objective is to make your offer attractive at all levels. Of course, most of the attention will be on the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 but what we have seen with the Peugeot E-2008 makes it clear that the French do not want to neglect their smaller models either. They know that, in the triple jump, the final flight is as important as the initial run.

It is no coincidence that Peugeot pays so much attention to this model. According to the data provided by the brand itself, the French B-SUV is its best-selling model in our country since 2020 and represents 21% of the firm’s global sales. The completely electric second generation of the model has to live up to what is to come.





When more is more, this time made in Peugeot

The Peugeot E-2008 is a very profound renovation of the existing model. The latest version of the Peugeot 2008, available since this summer, is an update of the range presented in 2019 but the update in the all-electric model goes far beyond the classic aesthetic and equipment tweaks that are usually made in these relaunches.

The most interesting thing, without a doubt, is that it now also has a 115 kW (156 hp) engine which is produced at Stellantis (it was previously outsourced) which is combined with a battery that, now, is also of greater capacity. Their size is essentially the same but a change in the cathode chemistry allows them to reach 54.5 kWh, up from the previous 50 kWh.

That is to say, the Peugeot E-2008 is now more powerful and more efficient. The change is important because, after all, we are dealing with a very urban electric SUV and those extra kWh are maximized where the Peugeot E-2008 uses less battery. On highways and highways, the improvement will be noticeable in the 20 HP that will allow overtaking with greater ease. The load is maintained at a power of 100 kW in alternating current and 11 kW in alternating current.





The Peugeot E-2008, therefore, continues to use the same platform as the combustion versions, but in this generation it has already been achieved that its interior dimensions and the trunk are the same as in thermal engines. This has good things, like a trunk that always stays in 434 litersbut also some bad ones, like the small central tunnel despite being in the presence of an electric version.

This small detail may make passengers in the rear seats a little uncomfortable but the truth is that, due to the size of the car, it will be rare for them to be completely occupied on a long trip, so the inconvenience is minor if we take into account Note that the usual thing is for, at most, four adults to travel.

In addition to this change in the energy accumulator and the engine, the rest of the renovations are found in the aesthetic and equipment changes. As already happened with the combustion versions, the updated Peugeot E-2008 changes the front fangs for three claws as a lighting signature, the grille now plays with the colors of the body and the rear claws are now horizontal.

Inside, the master lines of the thermal model but as the equipment has been simplified (going from six to three levels) it has some consequences on what is shown on the screens.

In the Active package, for example, the instrument panel is made up of analog clocks. Above, the Allure finish already has a 10-inch digital screen and it is in the GT finish where the graphics acquire a display in 3D format. The central screen grows in all of them to 10 inches, so it reaches a really interesting size to, for example, distribute information between the browser and music playback with Android Auto.





This option, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, is already compatible via wireless connection. It also has four other USB ports in the front seats and the wireless charger for the mobile phone is now 15W, instead of the previous 5W.

As for the infotainment system, it has the latest update in applications and graphics. As we already saw in the Peugeot 408, a menu is offered with customizable widgets that allow you to use some shortcuts to reach the most common applications. The cameras that accompany the maneuvers are now HD technology.

The system itself is based on the databases for the Tom Tom navigator, which now also adds parking information, in addition to real-time traffic, weather and the price of service stations. All these maps and data are OTA upgradeable.

On the move and its prices

As the changes in the dynamic section focus on the new engine and the advantages of having a battery of greater energy density, this first contact with the renewed Peugeot E-2008 has focused on taking advantage of it.

Therefore, the route has focused on secondary roads passing through different towns and where we have touched very few fast roads (highways and highways). It makes sense, since where you will get the most out of the Peugeot E-2008 is in the urban environment and, with a 54.5 kWh battery, it is to be expected that your excursions outside the city will be punctual or very close to it.

The Peugeot e-2008 is efficient, comfortable and behaves with agility in its favorite environment: the city

That said, by taking care of the accelerator, the driver will hopefully get closer to the 15,2 kWh/100 km which is approved in the WLTP cycle. In our test, trying to achieve maximum efficiency, we have gotten much more out of the engine but in more realistic conditions a similar or lower figure can be achieved if you are sensitive with the accelerator pedal and play with regenerative braking.

And in this network of streets, intersections and roundabouts, the Peugeot E-2008 stands out for being a car that moves with great ease. If the small steering wheel characteristic of the i-cockpit does not convince me in larger vehicles, I have to admit that in urban vehicles it does get much more use. The maneuvers with it are simple and agile, it seems to be in tune with the vehicle itself.

The brake pedal still feels a little electric with that dead space on the first stroke of the brake pedal, but in the city it is relegated if you play with the sharper regenerative braking. On the open road we can say that the Peugeot E-2008 is a good electric car, with a advance silently and where the rolling sound is well filtered.

In our test we did not have the opportunity to test the ADAS driving assistance systems in depth. This Peugeot E-2008 has extensive equipment that makes it a level 2 autonomy vehicle. We can note that, in other models of the brand, the behavior has been more than correct, so there should be no notable qualitative changes. Despite this, we want to make it clear that in this contact we have not been able to fully exploit it.

Regarding its price, the 156 HP Peugeot E-3008 is part of the 41.090 euros which can reach 34,090 euros if the 7,000 euros discount from the MOVES III Plan is obtained. The sales campaign, however, is committed to renting, with installments of 380 euros/month without entry that include services such as insurance or the installation of a home charger.

According to Peugeot, this option is gaining a lot of strength in Spain and helps them attract customers to a car that has a high price compared to the usual suspects (MG4 Electric or Tesla Model 3) and who want to check if an electric car is their thing without mortgage a vehicle owned to pay (and maintain) for a greater number of years.

Photos | Xataka