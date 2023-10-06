Peugeot Motocycles is more alive than ever and will prove it in 2024, with proposals not only in the scooter segment, but also among motorcycles, without forgetting the electric

October 6, 2023

Lots of news for Peugeot in 2024and it’s not just about scooters.

Peugeot Motocycles’ return to the motorcycle market continues, the new PM-01 it is the first step towards reconquering our market, arriving in Italy in October 2023. The naked eighth of a liter will be followed by a sister with a larger displacement.

A 300 roadster cc which will be available soon, it will be called PM-03and will be presented at the beginning of 2024, an urban motorcycle with an appearance that will not leave you indifferent, according to the Peugeot men.

BSA and Peugeot Motorcycles they have a common shareholder, Mahindra & Mahindra.

BSA Motorcycles, manufacturer of the Gold Star 650 that our Antonio Privitera tried this springwill be distributed by the Peugeot Motocycles brand in Europe, starting with Italy, Spain and Germany.

No big numbers, but a niche market for enthusiasts.

Peugeot Motocycles’ market expansion continues in the rest of the world. In addition to Chinese marketwhere they are present 200 points of sale and in the Asian market in general, it also aims to expand into South America, Chile and Uruguay.

New developments are also expected in the electric field.

Last June, Peugeot Motocycles made a significant investment in DAB Motorsacquiring the majority of the company.

The two French brands have joined forces to capitalize on their respective strengths: DAB Motors brings its innovative vision in electric vehicle design and Peugeot Motocycles contributes its industry expertise and global distribution network. This partnership marks a new chapter in the development of the French electric motorcycle industry.