Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon and Alessandro Pier Guidi crossed the finish line climbing to the lowest step of the podium in the GTD Pro class at the end of ten intense hours of racing, where there was no shortage of accidents, twists and phases of neutralization.

For car #62, for long phases of the race in the podium area and with some laps spent in the lead, the one obtained on the Georgia track is the second top three finish this season, after coming close to victory in the previous round at Watkins Glen .

For the reigning champions, Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon, today’s performance was once again significantly influenced by the Balance of Performance which the team was only able to partially overcome thanks to an aggressive strategy.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“It’s nice to finish third even though obviously we would have liked to fight for the top step of the podium, but from the beginning of the weekend we saw that the BoP wasn’t allowing us to fight for first position”, highlights Serra.

“We lack a lot of speed on the long straights and a lot of acceleration out of corners and for this reason it was impossible for us to fight with anyone. We just had to be lucky and take advantage of situations like those that occurred on the last lap, and that’s what we have Done”.

“The podium on this track is something that makes me happy but I would be even happier if there was a fairer BoP capable of making us fight for success.”

“This was the first season with the 296 GT3 in IMSA and therefore, especially at the beginning, we struggled, both for the BoP and for the normal adaptations to the car, the development of the optimal setup and the construction of the feeling with this new half”.

“Since Watkins Glen our performances have improved and we have been able to be more competitive, while here the podium was the best we could hope for. We have collected a lot of data this season which I hope will allow us to be more competitive next next year”.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Rigon adds: “Today we were lucky because the pace wasn’t on our side, but the team adopted a brilliant strategy that allowed us to bring home an unexpected result.”

“It’s been a difficult season with the new car because it has a much higher potential than what was shown due to the BoP, which limited us from the first race. The only occasion we were able to fight, at Watkins Glen, we came close to winning.”

“The team has done a truly commendable job throughout the season, both on the strategy front and in the pit stops. Even today this characteristic allowed us to be able to get on the podium. We have the winter ahead of us to prepare for the next season and become competitive again.”

Pier Guidi also smiles: “The podium was not something we expected but we are happy to take it home. The guys from the Risi team didn’t make any mistakes in their strategy or pit stops, we were good at not being involved in accidents or losing time on the track and this paid off.”

#61 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Miguel Molina, James Calado

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In the same class, fifth place for the 296 GT3 of AF Corse driven by Miguel Molina, James Calado and Simon Mann, less than a second behind the crew of Aston Martin #23, fourth.

The Ferrari of the Italian team was involved in duels during the entire ten hours of the race, also occupying the top 3 with the English driver. The fourteen stops made by the team, one more than the team of the Mercedes #73 winner of the race, did not have had too negative an impact for what still represents a good performance for the team.

Difficult race, however, for the two cars of Triarsi Competizione and Cetilar Racing involved in the GTD class, whose progress was punctuated by episodes that influenced the final result although the American car, just under an hour from the checkered flag , was in the lead of the race with Alessio Rovera at the wheel.

Previously, Charlie Scardina and Onofrio Triarsi had tried to get Ferrari into the top 10 in what is the class with the most cars at the start. For Cetilar Racing, however, the race was conditioned from the early stages, forcing Antonio Fuoco, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Roberto Lacorte into a comeback interrupted by several pit stops, also the result of a contact after a few laps.

#023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Onofrio Triarsi, Charles Scardina, Alessio Rovera

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images