Acura won the Petit Le Mans in an incredible season finale for the IMSA SportsCar Championship, where a crash between Pipo Derani and Filipe Albuquerque decided the title in favor of Cadillac.

Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun and Helio Castroneves won the Road Atlanta race for Meyer Shank Racing, in the team’s final event with Acura, while the Action Express Racing V-Series.R of Derani and Alexander Sims took the title GTP, thanks also to Jack Aitken.

Ten hours earlier, Acura’s Louis Deletraz had taken the lead at the start, but Sebastien Bourdais was quick to pass him in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac on the outside of Wayne Taylor Racing’s ARX-06 into turn one.

After a series of neutralizations – the first in the third minute – a hugely significant moment occurred in the 2nd hour, when a multi-car crash approaching the downhill chicane of Turn 10 saw Porsche’s title contender, Nick Tandy, exit following a collision between the LMP2 #20 of Dennis Andersen (High Class Racing) and the Ferrari #023 of Charles Scardina (Triarsi Competizione) in a collision which also involved the McLaren #70 of Brendan Iribe (Inception Racing ).

The 963 #6 rejoined the race several laps behind, but Laurens Vanthoor suffered another accident at the ‘Esses’ in the seventh hour, which damaged the car further.

This narrowed the field of title contenders, and the tide seemed to lean Acura’s way when Albuquerque passed Aitken with two hours to go, only for Aitken to regain it just 15 minutes later when the Portuguese fell behind an LMP2 .

The truly controversial moment came with just over an hour to go, when Albuquerque started to attack Derani in Turn 1 and moved to the outside, but found the Brazilian unwilling to give him space; the Acura ended up on the exit curb and crashed at high speed into the wall of tires.

Albuquerque immediately suffered pain – audible from moans through the on-board camera – and was taken to the medical center and then to the hospital. The accident caused the eleventh neutralization of the race and Race Direction examined the collision, but took no action despite Albuquerque clearly having the nose in front, as reported by Derani.

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V-LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The other Acura, of Meyer Shank Racing, was delayed at the start of the third hour, when Blomqvist was close behind Deletraz in the fight for the lead, going into the pits for suspension repairs after being hit by the BMW # 1 at the exit of the chicane.

But Blomqvist’s teammate Braun took the lead by overtaking Renger van der Zande (who shared the Caddy-CGR with Bourdais and Scott Dixon) immediately after the penultimate restart, as the Dutchman had been left out during the neutralization for the accident in Albuquerque with 40 minutes to go.

The 10-hour race was decided on the restart, with Braun passing Van der Zande, Harry Tincknell (Proton Porsche) and Matt Campbell in the Penske-run 963, but Jan Heylen’s Porsche went up in flames after a collision between several GTD cars before the green flag, ending the race and the season.

Derani finished in sixth place, taking the title, but only after light contact with the other title contender, the #25 BMW of Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Sheldon van der Linde. The two had already touched hours earlier, when Van der Linde had hit Sims while both ran a red light at the end of the pit lane.

Jenson Button finished fifth in his IMSA debut in the JDC Miller MotorSport Porsche 963, alongside Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen Van der Helm.

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR Oreca LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Nolan Siegel

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In LMP2, Steven Thomas (TDS Racing) initially edged ahead of Ben Keating, but the PR1/Mathiasen ace took the lead and stayed there, despite a spin towards the end of the opening hour.

Alex Quinn took over from Keating in the #52 Oreca and held the lead for most of the race, then suffered a spin at Turn 10 after a battle for the lead with Christian Rasmussen’s #18 (Era Motorsport ) in the last two hours, and only barely made it out of the gravel.

Rasmussen and Ben Hanley (Crowdstrike by APR) battled for the class win, with Hanley taking the lead after the penultimate clearance. Rasmussen went out at the Esses with just 13 minutes to go, handing second place to the Oreca-TDS of Giedo van der Garde, John Falb and Josh Pierson.

Hanley won by less than a second, partnered by George Kurtz and Nolan Siegel, while the #11 TDS lost its title hopes when Mikkel Jensen sent it crashing to the tires at the bottom of the ‘Esses’ shortly before of the sunset.

In the LMP3 Class, Glenn van Barlo led for Andretti Autosport from the start, but Cameron Shields soon took the lead for Performance Tech Motorsports.

There was also a thrill before the green flag in this class, when Rasmus Lindh crashed the championship-leading #85 Duqueine into the wall seconds after leaving the pit lane, substantially damaging the rear end.

The #74 Riley crew of Gar Robinson and Felipe Fraga remained champions in the closing stages, but Fraga had lost the top spot to Garett Grist in the #30 Jr III when he was hit by Matt Bell’s AWA at turn 10, forcing him to pit.

Grist, along with teammates Bijoy Garg and Dakota Dickerson, won the class with a 1.4 inch lead over Bell.

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Ian James initially led in the GTD Class with the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, but came under attack from Jack Hawksworth in the Lexus, who became class champion at the start.

Just before halfway through the race, however, the RC F was put out of action by Ben Barnicoat, who hit the nose of the car on the damp ‘Esses’. C,eriously both GTD champions missed the finish line, as the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW also retired.

The GTD PRO ended in a duel between Dani Juncadella (WeatherTech-Mercedes) and Kevin Estre (Pfaff Motorsports-Porsche), with the Spaniard resisting until the end.

Among the GTDs, the Lamborghini Huracan #78 of Forte Racing driven by Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli and Patrick Liddy prevailed over the BMW #96 of Turner Motorsport.