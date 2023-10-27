Get ready, Spidey-fans, because Peter and MJ are back as a married couple, and this time, they even have kids

Whoa, whoa, whoa, who would have thought we’d see Peter Parker y Mary Jane Watson together in holy matrimony again? Yes, the love life of these two has had more twists and turns than a roller coaster, but the new relaunch of Ultimate Spider-Man It seems that he has decided to bet on love with capital letters. Ready for a round of rice?

The relaunch of Ultimate Spider-Man

This new twist in the plot is not all that the luxury creative team formed by Jonathan Hickman y Marco Checchetto. This Spider-Man series is set in a new universe, Earth-6160, where we have a more mature Peter who combines his superhero duties with a family life. Nothing to do with the original Ultimate universe, Earth-1610, where poor Peter ended up screwing up when he was just a teenager.

“When we decided we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted him to start his superhero life from a very different place than is traditionally expected,” Hickman explained. And what is that place? Well, nothing less than next to MJ, who he is married tothus marking a new type of arachnid history, quite far from what we are used to.

A trip through time

Things get interesting with the arrival of the promotional art for Ultimate Spider-Man #1. Elizabeth Torque y Ryan Stegman They have done a splendid job. Torque’s piece shows us Peter and MJ very much in love, while Stegman’s variant… presents Peter and MJ posing for a family portrait with their children! Yes, yes, you read that right, They have children!

It should be remembered that Peter and MJ were originally married in 1987 in Marvel’s main continuity, Earth-616. But, of course, everything went down the drain with that famous pact with Mephisto in the “One More Day” arc from 2007. Although Marvel has played with the idea of ​​these two staying married and having a family in stories outside of continuity Mainly, their relationship is still an issue complicated to date.

The Parker Family: The Amazing New Family?

The detail that Peter and MJ have children in this new universe cannot be overlooked, something that has generated a considerable stir in the fan community. Because? Because it opens a new dimension of possibilities in the arch of our favorite wall-crawler. Peter no longer only has to worry about stopping villains and rescuing cats from trees, but now he also has to deal with diapers, bottles and, who knows, maybe some other childhood superpowers to control.

Let’s remember that in the main timeline, these two had a daughter named May “Mayday” Parker, who eventually became her world’s Spider-Woman in the “Spider-Girl” series. Now, the great mystery is knowing how many children they will have in this new continuity and if any will follow in the spider footsteps of his father. Will we have a new Spider-Team on the way made up of the entire Parker family?

What is clear is that this new family angle could offer a more human and closer approach to Peter Parker. Facing the challenges of parenthood while trying to save the world is a difficult balance to maintain. But if anyone can do it, it is our Spidey.

This twist not only promises action and adventure, but also emotional and reflective moments that could provide unprecedented depth to the character. Are we facing the creation of the first Ultimate universe superhero family? Only time will tell, but expectations are high, and the possibilities are endless.

The new Ultimate universe

This re-release is part of a new Ultimate universe that began with the four-part limited series Ultimate Invasion, created by Hickman and Bryan Hitch. Ultimate Spider-Man is one of three launch titles announced for the new Ultimate line, which will also include Ultimate Black Panther and Ultimate X-Men.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 will go on sale on January 10, 2024. So now you know, mark that date on your calendar because this issue promises to be a huge hit in the Marvel universe.