The vice president and head of publishing at Bethesda Pete Hines has announced that he will be leaving the company soon for which he has worked for the last 24 years. No new job for him: Hines will simply retire.

“This is not a decision I have made lightly,” ha Hines said. “But after a long career, culminating with the launch of Starfield, I think it’s the best time.” The now former Bethesda vice president said she will continue to be part of the community she helped shape over the past two and a half decades, renewing her love for the company she helped grow.

With a message spread via social, Bethesda wanted to thank Pete Hines for his work over the past 24 years, wishing him all the best in the next chapter of his life.

