It seems that Pete Hines he retires. News related to Bethesda also interests Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about news from this company that has released games for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it has been confirmed that the senior vice president and head of publishing at Bethesda Softworks, Pete Hines, has announced his retirement after 24 years with the company. In his message, Hines eagerly shared his “exciting new chapter” in which he will explore personal interests and passions, donate his time where he can, and enjoy life more.

He has highlighted his career and the successful launch of Starfield as reasons for his decision. Although he is retiring, Hines stresses that your love for Bethesda and its community continues, thanking the fans for their energy and support. Bethesda Softworks has praised Hines’ contribution to the company and his values ​​of authenticity, integrity and passion, wishing him the best in his next stage.

What did you think of the news?

