The vaccination campaign began last Monday, when the veterinary directorates in Egypt’s governorates called on all farmers to respond to the veterinary teams responsible for vaccinating sheep and goats against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in order to preserve their livestock assets.

The Ministry of Agriculture noted that there are some relevant bodies, including security directorates, localities, endowments directorates, church officials, mayors, sheikhs, and city leaders, who provide the necessary support to vaccination committees and educate farmers about the importance of the campaign.

What is PPR?

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), peste des petits ruminants. A highly contagious viral disease spread in about 70 countries across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, causing losses ranging between $1.5 and $2 billion annually.

The UN organization also says that small farmers and their families rely on small ruminants (sheep and goats) as a food source of meat, milk and other products, and to generate a daily income, while sheep represent an investment and a unique asset for poor families in times of crises such as natural disasters.

Egypt’s wealth of sheep and goats amounts to about two million heads, according to a recent census by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The goal of the Egyptian campaign

For her part, the head of the Central Administration of Preventive Veterinary Medicine in Egypt, Naglaa Radwan, said in a statement to Sky News Arabia that:

Egypt is among the countries that have signed the Global Plan to Eliminate PPR 2030. The plan includes implementing vaccination campaigns against the disease, which Egypt implements once a year, specifically in September or October. The campaign’s goal is to protect livestock, including sheep and goats, by raising immune levels against this disease. Small breeders in particular are at risk from this disease because they are the ones who mostly own sheep and goats, and thus preventive campaigns protect their wealth. Preventive campaigns are part of the state’s policy to confront epidemic diseases, such as vaccination campaigns against foot-and-mouth disease, which are carried out three times a year. During the PPR vaccination campaign, we use a live vaccine that provides protection for one year. Unlike the annual campaign, the vaccine is available throughout the year to vaccinate newborn sheep and goats at the age of 4 months. Climate changes and high temperatures in recent years have helped in the spread of some diseases because they lead to the spread of insects that transmit infections with these diseases. Therefore, there is permanent cooperation between veterinary medicine and the Ministries of Health and Environment in this regard. Within one week of starting the campaign, we were able to vaccinate a quarter of a million doses against Peste des Petits Ruminants, which is done free of charge. This disease actually threatens livestock because it spreads quickly and is transmitted directly from infected goats to healthy ones, but repeated vaccination campaigns against it have made infection almost non-existent, and we have only detected one case of infection this year so far.