Pesenti, no delisting of the Italmobiliare holding. Casa della Salute prepares 2.5 million (plus 2 more) to acquire

Italmobiliare completes the acquisition of two new clinics in Piedmont. Through House of Healththe diagnostic center hub, the holding company led by Carlo Pesenti has put two structures in its portfolio with an investment of 2.5 million euros (plus another 2 to increase quality): one in Vinovo, in the Turin area, and one in Savigliano. As Corriere della Sera writes, House of Healthborn in Genoa to the entrepreneur Marcus Fertonaninow has 21 clinics and will be one of the pillars of the family’s investments Pesenti.



After building a diversified portfolio of 12 companies, in the coming years the holding Italmobiliare will dedicate itself to allocating resources dedicated to the growth of some businesses. And as he explains to the Corriere Carlo Pesenti, managing director of Italmobiliare: “We want our business to be dynamic and able to revolve around selected industrial cornerstones”. “In the coming years,” he continues, “we will focus on developing some of the highest potential portfolio companies,” he adds Pesenti.

READ ALSO: Rete Tim, towards the (decisive) board of directors: Bollorè ready to give up

But that is not all. In fact, the holding company owns several smaller shareholdings, as in Fibercop (the secondary network of Tim) or in the Good Insurancea technology company specialized in the non-life retail market.

But despite the great attention to these investments, the family holding Pesenti he has another strategy. In fact, the “portfolio companies” represent the workhorses, companies in which Italmobiliare holds a majority or qualified minority share which allows it to influence the management. Among these are Bourbon coffee e The Pharmaceutical Perfume Workshop of Santa Maria Novella. “But energy remains our first passion and is able to bind us to our traditions, which is why we focus a lot on the development of Italgen”, he revealed to the Corriere Carlo Pesenti.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin starts to run again after the big freeze: here’s where it can go

The family’s desire to maintain is connected to tradition Italmobiliare in Bag, despite the undervaluation that afflicts all listed holdings. “I was born in the market and I have been frequenting it since the 90s: it is a challenging and sometimes harsh counterpart, but in comparison it helps you define the strategy and always pushes you to improve,” he finally declared Carlo Pesenti.

Subscribe to the newsletter